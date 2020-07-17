OPINION: Why youth employment matters post Covid-19

DURBAN - 53 percent of South African youth are unemployed, 31 percent are graduates, post Covid-19 the stats will be staggering high. Covid-19 compels that the government and the private sector prioritize youth employment and explore and clinch the benefits young people bring to the economy and most importantly to their organisations. Tech adaptability Coronavirus has forced many business start to working remotely and such require technology. When such rapid unforeseen circumstances creep on us, youth are often better prepared to act in response to sudden changes. This will be of great benefit in the ever-changing work environment of the progressive work where technology and and urgencies are continually fluctuating. Covid-19 will leave economic and social frontiers in unstable condition, flexibility gives youth an advantage in a work environment that is more reactive, unpredictable and swift paced than ever before to excel. Affordability

Many organisations have taken a financial knock, meaning they had to let go of staff and will have a struggle affording well matured and experienced employees. More often than usual, inexperienced youth salaries are less expensive compared to their counterparts. Opportunities that exists for government and private sector are formal trainee jobs, Internships and learnerships which can be of great benefit to both employers and youth.

Perspective and vigor

Youth can and will bring fresh perspective and a peculiar art of thinking to your organisation. South African youth keen to learn, grow in experience and share their skills in the workplace. This enthusiasm is great for business profitability, productivity and moral at your organisation. Youth are even more of an advantage for your organisation if your primary target market is their peers. I remember last year when proposing a new show for my college, my school head was like “I’m too old, when I get home, I want to rest”, giving her no opportunity to learn about who we are the millennial market.

Youth development

Youth are used to learning. Most have just come out of high school and university and they still maintain an attitude that will help them learn and grasp training more willingly and eagerly. Most of the youth don’t have a huge amount of previous work experience essentially leaving them as a ‘blank slate. This affords the organisation an opportunity to develop a post-Covid workforce precisely trained to meet the organisation’s needs. South Africa needs to be radical post Covid-19, politics aside and build inclusive economy that at its heart is ran by the youth.

