Outlook for rate hikes in the country this year - a shift to normalisation?

By Casey Delport AFTER the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic hit in early 2020, triggering a collapse in global economies and financial markets alike, central banks across the globe responded by rolling out unparalleled stimulus measures.

The SA Reserve Bank (SARB) was no different, cutting the repo rate by a cumulative 300 basis points (bpts) in response to the onset of the pandemic. All in all, the extraordinary amount of monetary policy-easing in 2020 supported the economy in its recovery from the depths of the Covid-19induced slump. Since lowering the repo rate to record lows in 2020, the SARB maintained these highly accommodative monetary policy settings through most of 2021.

However, with inflationary pressures mounting and global economic activity having recovered faster than initially expected, the policy challenge for monetary authorities is shifting from solely supporting the economy to aiding the recovery while also managing inflation risks and keeping inflation expectations anchored. Consequently, the SARB’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) hiked rates by 25 bpts at its November MPC meeting in what we believe was a pre-emptive move to signal its commitment to anchoring inflation expectations, and to prevent falling behind other key global central banks such as the US Federal Reserve (failure to do so would be highly detrimental to the rand). As such, our interpretation is that one hike now probably softens the need for more drastic action later.

In the November MPC post announcement Q&A session, SARB governor Lesetja Kganyago clarified that, given the nature of the upside risks to the inflation outlook, the MPC should not necessarily have to wait for second-round effects to materialise as this might leave it too late. It is, however, a fine line to manage, with no clear consensus on either side. This is evident by the fact that the MPC itself had no clear consensus in the November meeting, with three members voting for the rate hike and two members voting to keep the repo rate on hold. Nonetheless, the return to a rate hiking cycle has now officially begun, the key question being how fast the pace of normalisation is going to be.

In this respect, there is a considerable difference between analyst consensus and financial market expectations as expressed in the forward rate agreement (FRA) market. At the time of writing, the FRA market was fully discounting further rate hikes worth about 180 bpts over the next 12 months. Given that the SARB will have six meetings between now and the end of 2022, this implies some mix of 25-bpt and 50-bpt hikes. We continue to believe the SARB will hike carefully and incrementally by 25 bpts each, in the region of three to four hikes (thus a cumulative level of around 75 to 100 bpts) for 2022.

While volatility in FRA market rates is not unusual, we view the current FRA market pricing as too hawkish, especially given that South Africa’s inflation rate is well within the SARB’s 3 to 6 percent target range and is expected to remain around the mid-point of that target range over the medium term. Furthermore, South Africa’s current account surplus helps cushion the risk of a big exchange rate response to external shocks. Generally, the pace of tightening implied by the FRA curve is in contrast to the SARB’s stated preference for gradualism in the face of uncertainty. Therefore, while we agree that we are now officially entering a hiking cycle, we believe the pace of normalisation will be gradual as overall economic growth remains muted with significant downside risks ahead and consumer inflation is generally muted outside of the effects of fuel price shocks.

The MPC itself appeared to offer some forward guidance in its November statement when it said that “given the expected trajectory for headline inflation and upside risks, the committee believes a gradual rise in the repo rate will be sufficient to keep inflation expectations well anchored”, even as it stressed the continued data dependency of its future decisions. Nonetheless, it is difficult to know exactly what the MPC defines as “gradual”. However, as mentioned, we do see further repo rate hikes proceeding at a modest pace at magnitudes of 25 bpts at alternate MPC meetings, particularly given that survey-based inflation expectations remain anchored at the mid-point of the SARB’s target range.

Still, it is important to note that the MPC is clearly concerned about upside inflation risks. A further increase in upside risks to inflation, a further weakening of the rand or a clear manifestation of second-round inflation effects at the CPI level or signs of a de-anchoring of inflation expectations could accelerate the frontloading of the tightening cycle. Casey Delport is an investment analyst of fixed income at Anchor.