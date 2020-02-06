CAPE TOWN – The cost of replacing an employee can be equivalent to 50 - 60 percent of their annual salary, this is according to the Society for Human Resources Management. Good management can contribute to a business’s bottom line because when a business has good staff, who are well managed, the result is high staff morale which also inadvertently pushes up productivity.
The converse, bad management, will not only make it harder for your employees to do their work but will also lose you money, hurting that bottom line in the long run. It’s often said that people don’t leave jobs, they leave their managers. And even though a lot of manager’s egos may prevent them from admitting it, the truth is, a healthy and happy team is critical to an organisation’s success.
Be a better manager
The truth is very few people are born great managers, it just comes easier to some than others. Besides the type of management style and trust staff have in a leader, adopting true workflow practices and choosing the right software can help you bridge the gap between counterproductive and effective management.
The high-level coordination of activity across or between people can contribute a lot to work going smoothly, thereby decreasing opportunities for conflict, increasing productivity and contributing to high staff morale. If you believe that merely using email is effective for trafficking your teamwork, think again.