Projected trends for the residential property industry in the new year

By Grant Smee It appears the recent repo rate hike wasn’t enough to deter residential property demand. The momentum gained over the past two years has not been experienced in decades.

Despite the highest unemployment rates in South Africa’s history (currently at 44.4 percent), there is still high demand for residential property – particularly amongst first-time homebuyers, The repo rate rise (up by 25 basis points, to 3.75 percent) will not slow current demand among certain home-buying categories. Buyers in the LSM 8 – 10 bracket and those with a steady income are less likely to be swayed by this increase. What the statistics say:

The latest Oobarometer figures, released by Ooba Group, echo this sentiment. According to recent data, homes in the R1.3 million price bracket – currently the most sought-after price tag in the country – will see a monthly repayment increase of under R200. The excess demand for properties at certain price points (R2 million-plus) will see a prolonged buyers’ market – expected to last well into 2022. On the other hand, sellers in sought-after areas now have the upper hand. The sellers’ market seeing the most activity is for properties ranging from R700 000 to R2 million in areas with convenient access to schools, public transport, fibre and retail centres.

Investors: You have been warned. The "honeymoon" period of affordable home-buying will eventually draw to a close. The residential property sector is not immune to major cyclical changes, so I’d advise any investors to "cash in" and bargain hunt in 2022 before the "cooling period" begins. Predicted trends for 2022: