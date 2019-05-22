If you hire brilliant people, they will make work feel more like play. File Image: IOL

JOHANNESBURG – Create the kind of workplace and company culture that will attract great talent. If you hire brilliant people, they will make work feel more like play. This is according to business magnate, investor, author and philanthropist Richard Branson. He touches on three vital cornerstones of a strong company, it hires talented people, it treats those people well and as a result of this, its people are able to do great work and rise to the top of their game.

Setting the perfect example, Euphoria explains that this is the type of environment it strives to create, not only because it benefits the employees and boosts operational efficiency, but because this kind of company culture directly benefits its clients. Well-placed employees who have access to all the right tools to do their job in a safe, secure and stimulating environment, offer clients service excellence.

With all this in place, employees are normally motivated to go above and beyond the call of duty to ensure that every client can count on seamless support throughout their journey. And since unbeatable service delivery is one of Euphoria's foremost business goals, investing in its people and their wellbeing has become somewhat of a no-brainer.

However, this positive company culture is not something that happened overnight, it took a fair amount of fine tuning to get where it is today. Over the years, management engaged directly with its employees to find the operational sweet spot that promotes productivity, but also allows its workforce to enjoy a healthy work-life balance.

Today, Euphoria's talent retention is better than ever and its team enjoys an environment in which they are encouraged and equipped to thrive. What makes its company culture so special? Well, it’s a combination of factors that add to the bigger picture.

Euphoria realised that good leadership can retain good staff, and that this is a management quality that surpasses any other job attribute. It's family-like culture ensures staff are friendly and respectful towards each another and its leaders are seen as mentors rather than bosses.

There is a communal kitchen area and staff are encouraged to use this facility rather that eating at their workstations. It also arranges weekend getaways, picnics and lunches where its employees can bond and get to know each other better. There is also a strong emphasis on loyalty and tradition.

Its monthly internal newsletter is a motivational touchstone that it introduced to share staff news, including achievements and sales figures. It also serves to encourage employees with motivational quotes, highlights staff birthdays, celebrates birth announcements, weddings and engagements, and more.

In a bid to create a dynamic, innovative and creative work environment, Euphoria promotes freedom and innovation. It also encourages its employees to share new ideas and develop as forward-thinkers. Guest speakers often present motivational talks on topics like mentorship and personal growth.

Creating a happy workplace where people can perform to the best of their ability is the secret to our success and the fact that it also benefits our clients, is the ultimate success. Next time you choose to partner with a service-delivery company, first ask yourself whether their employees are happy. Do they have everything they need to do their jobs well. It could end up making all the difference in the level of service delivery you experience.

John Woollam is chief executive of Euphoria Telecom. The views expressed here are his own.

