Restructure, innovation and new opportunities take the country into a new era

By Stefan Botha WHILE the latest State of the Nation Address 2022 (Sona) might not have provided the nation with as much urgency and a stronger commitment to accelerating infrastructure roll-out, there were still some positives gleaned from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s speech last week that the property industry can take solace from.

The structure of any building is determined by its foundation, materials and workmanship – the cracks will show over time and the infrastructure will crumble if not built carefully to withstand external elements over time. It’s evident that the state of disaster, Covid-19 pandemic, state capture and civil unrest has shaken the house of South Africa, exposing its cracks and uncovering its flaws. As the president delivered the Sona, the resounding need to take action and make fundamental changes was asserted for effective, longer-lasting development and to build a sustainable future for the economy. Ramaphosa shared in his address, “There are moments in the life of a nation when old certainties are unsettled, and new possibilities emerge. In these moments, there is both the prospect of great progress and the risk of reversal. Today, we are faced with such a moment. The path we choose now will determine the course for future generations.”

This groundwork starts with a massive roll-out of infrastructure, especially in energy, roads and water security. With the Infrastructure Investment Plan still in play, Ramaphosa announced that the government would make an initial investment of R1.8 billion in infrastructure development. It’s undeniable that earthworks as well as the infrastructure of roads and essential services is key to socio-economic reform and connecting communities that have historically not been integrated before. To achieve this, it requires collaboration between public and private sector in order to stimulate infrastructure, bolster employment, create inclusive communities and generate rates income for the respective cities. There is a 360-degree cycle when you start from grass-root levels. As part of the infrastructures for improvement, the electricity crisis was highlighted, and it was announced that new energy generation projects will be taken up throughout the year.

Following this, it’s vitally important that developers look at ways to significantly decrease our carbon emissions and help South Africans lead greener lives. We welcome this as a key development trend within South Africa going forward, especially as developers work more closely with entities such as the Green Building Council of South African to expand green-rated living across the country. Ramaphosa stated that water is the country’s most precious natural resource: “It is vital to life, to development and to economic growth. That is why we have prioritised institutional reforms in this area to ensure future water security, investment in water resources and maintenance of existing assets.” Management associations are game-changers as they collaborate with municipalities to ensure neighbourhoods are safe and maintained, from fixing pavements to initiating water system projects that ensure far-reaching communities, as well as their own, have access to clean water.

The president emphasised the positive impact that private business has on the growth and sustainable future of our country. He said: “We all know that the government does not create jobs. Businesses do. Around 80 per cent of all the people employed in South Africa are employed in the private sector”. This is probably one of the most important statements the country has heard in many years. KwaZulu-Natal-based Devmco Group is a prime example of how a private local business is making headway and significant change in the catalytic Sibaya Coastal Precinct project.

The call for innovation and digitisation was another highlight from Sona and it goes without saying that technology is changing the face of property development. We have different levels of developments that all see the critical need for the integration of technology from an online buying process all the way through to the convenience around how residents live. The Watt Club, an inner-city Durban rejuvenation project backed by Urban Lifestyle Investment, is one example of this. It uses the innovative HOMii App which gives its residents total digital control and allows them to access their apartment, log maintenance requests, book events, co-working spaces or gym classes and pay for internal services. It’s not just the big industry heavyweights that will toe the line for South Africa to make significant change though. All South Africans will need to put their weight behind rebuilding a stronger country and a steady economy.