CAPE TOWN – In celebration of Samsung’s Galaxy series which has been around for ten years, Samsung launched the Galaxy S10 Plus alongside the standard Galaxy S10 and then a smaller device which has been named the Galaxy S10e. I was fortunate enough to spend two weeks with the Samsung S10 Plus and usually I don't enjoy big devices because I prefer that my smartphone fits in my hand but i can surely agree that it is one of the best phones released for 2019.

My review unit is the 128GB version in Prism White and my favorite features of the device was the camera, in-screen finger print and the wireless charging with power-sharing.

The Galaxy S10 Plus has a beautiful vivid AMOLED screen that is a 6.4-inch with a curved back and front to help it fit comfortably in your palm., a good battery life and many added new camera tools.

Besides a good camera, battery life is very important to me in a device and I must say that the S10 Plus battery would last me 12-hours.

Samsung added a new power-sharing feature which I found to be useful, this means that you can use the device to charge your Galaxy watch or if one of your friends has an iPhone 7 or newer versions, you can charge their device for them.

I tested this with my boyfriend's iPhone X and it worked perfectly, however, your S10 Plus needs to have a battery power of 30 percent and up in order to use this feature.

Similar to other galaxy flagships, the S10 Plus is IP68-rated for water-resistance, boasts Qi wireless charging, has the Bixby virtual assistant, has USB-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a microSD/SIM slot.

In my opinion, the device is perfect for entertainment purposes as it has a 12GB RAM and 1TB storage – making it ideal to store all your games, photos and videos.

What makes the design of this device stand out is the Infinity-O "notch" that's really a hole cut in the display to make room for two cameras.

Another change in the design was the fact that it removed the fingerprint scanner from the back of the device and introduced Qualcomm's ultrasonic technology to create an in-screen fingerprint scanner.

When I got the device, the fingerprint scanner was very delayed but eventually Samsung released a new update which fixed the issue and it worked so much smoother.

The fingerprint scanner can also can detect your fingerprint when the display is wet.

Bixby has not been everyone's favourite helper and this time around Samsung has listened to fans and released new software to let you remap the Bixby button to open another app.

The Galaxy S10 Plus is the first Galaxy S phone with five cameras, including an ultra-wide shooter on the back.

The S10 Plus has three cameras on its rear-end which is 16MP + 12MP + 12MP and then two cameras in the front that are 10MP + 8MP.

The cameras on this device is great but I find that low-light shots on the Galaxy S10 Plus aren't as clear or crisp as the Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

When taking a photo, selecting to use one of the three lenses is simple as it is featured as an on-screen icon.

If you take a look at the photos I took with the device,I mainly shot with the standard 12-megapixel lens, switching to the telephoto lens.

I also tested the zoom quality of the camera and when zoomed-in fully at 100%, the photo quality was still very great.

See the quality in this post below:

For video-taking, a very good feature called the anti-shake feature makes video stabilisation a breeze, because when it is enabled, whe recording a video it gives you video quality that is far smoother than usual.

Overall, the phone is definitely Samsung's best high-end product but the price-tag of the device is hefty sitting at R20,999.

Personally, this is too expensive for my budget and I'd opt to purchase the regular S10 or S10e because both those devices have the key features that I need in a device.

Galaxy S10+ Specifications OS Android 9.0 Display 6.3-inch 3,040 x 1,440 AMOLED Processor Exynos 9820 Octa RAM 8GB Storage 128GB, microSD up to 512GB Rear camera 16MP + 12MP + 12MP Front camera 10MP + 8MP Connectivity 802.11ax Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB Type-C Cellular LTE Cat. 20 Durability IP68 Battery 4,100mAh Price R20,999





BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE



