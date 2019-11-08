CAPE TOWN – In September, Nintendo launched its best handheld, even more portable and cheaper console, the Nintendo Switch Lite.
After spending a decent amount of time with the Lite, it is the best handheld console available on the market. It’s got a steady supply of excellent first and third-party games that are equally playable at home or when one is travelling.
Compared to the previous Switch, the Lite is not as heavy and the Joy-Cons are not removable and it cannot dock for wide-screen gaming.
This means that the Lite is meant for one person gaming and not ideal for multiplayer gaming.
Users get the choice of three colours — grey, turquoise and yellow and the device features USB-C charging and a spot for a MicroSD card.