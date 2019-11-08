REVIEW: The new Nintendo Switch Lite is worth the price tag









Photo: Supplied. CAPE TOWN – In September, Nintendo launched its best handheld, even more portable and cheaper console, the Nintendo Switch Lite. After spending a decent amount of time with the Lite, it is the best handheld console available on the market. It’s got a steady supply of excellent first and third-party games that are equally playable at home or when one is travelling. Compared to the previous Switch, the Lite is not as heavy and the Joy-Cons are not removable and it cannot dock for wide-screen gaming. This means that the Lite is meant for one person gaming and not ideal for multiplayer gaming. Users get the choice of three colours — grey, turquoise and yellow and the device features USB-C charging and a spot for a MicroSD card.

The Switch Lite’s 5.5-inch display might be smaller than the original’s (that sizes in at 6.2-inch), but it retains the same 720p resolution with dimensions of 91.1 x 208 x 13.9 mm and weighs 275g.

The Switch Lite isn’t an upgrade but is a redesign of an existing console to make it more accessible to people who can not afford a standard Switch.

This device is ideal for portable gaming on the go if you don't feel carrying a big console.

Battery life is rated at 3-7 hours, depending on your gaming habits and will be able to run any future and present Switch games on the market, using the game card slot as the original Switch.

However, as said before, titles that make use of motion control and the IR Motion Camera will require customers to purchase external Joy-Cons.

The Nintendo Switch Lite is a fantastic handheld, I have very few complaints as the only disappointment of this device is that it can't be connected to a TV.

The price tag for the device is R3999.









BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE