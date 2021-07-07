RIP Vincent Montsitsi, who made an invaluable contribution to statistics

VINCENT Montsitsi is no more. He found a home at Statstics SA and was greatly appreciated by colleagues. His affable character mostly belied his age. Many were surprised when he reached the 60-year mark since they thought he was perhaps in his forties. He was a man for all seasons. The rebirth of statistics post-apartheid owe respect to Vincent.

He was there when we wrestled with the challenges of bringing the systems of statistics together into one South Africa from the homeland and self-governing territories administrations. The 1996 Population Census became the major test for achieving this. Arguably this was the toughest job that I ever had and as I subsequently became the Statistician-General, I had the pleasure of being well equipped with the efforts and support of the deceptive youthfulness and deep energy of Vincent. He worked in quality with Emeritus Professor Eric Udjo, who makes a contribution in this eulogy. He was a youthful mind and when I opened a training programme to staff to study statistics at Eastc in Tanzania, Makerere in Uganda and Ensea, an Institute of Statistics and Applied Economics, in Ivory Coast, Vincent would not miss that opportunity, putting paid to his juvenile heart and mind.

He went to Eastc in Tanzania and proceeded to Ensea in Ivory Coast for his studies. Vincent was very naughty and had this childish innocence. The student contingent kept good relations with the ambassadorial staff in all three countries where they studied. On a regular visit to the ambassador’s residence in Ivory Coast, Vincent took a dive into the swimming pool to cool himself from the blazing heat of humid Abidjan. He did so unfortunately without a proper swimming costume. So as the pressure of water acted upon his inadequate costume, it slipped off, unbeknown to him and there he was, in his birthday suit. Only a youthful mind of a 55- year old would survive such public exposure. Ecclesiastes 5:15 affirms this nakedness episode of Vincent: “As he came from his mother’s womb, so he will go again, naked as he came; he will take nothing for his efforts that he can carry in his hands.”

Udjo, who worked directly with Vincent, put it thus: “I turned on my phone at 7.19am on June 30 to read the sad news of Vincent Montsitsi passing on. Cause of death I understand is Covid-19. Many might be aware of my passion with data quality and integrity of data in any form, including the unnecessary long length of survey and census questionnaires in Stats SA (a battle I never won with Dr Pali Lehohla).” “Vincent had a passion for quality assurance and in my view made an important contribution to the integrity of the organisation in that role. Today, Stats SA has many quality assurance mechanisms in place, but I am a sceptic about the quality of data in general, including those from Stats SA. I have a view about death and if you would indulge me to say it: Vincent has passed on to begin another life. I am convinced he is happy in the new life.” Lucky Fakude, who studied statistics with Vincent at Ensea, fondly referred to him as “Ta Vince”. He was humble and more of an uncle to most of the fellow South African students who were studying there, but he preferred to be called Ta Vince or Bra Vince so that he would be accessible to all. He always wanted to be level with everybody.

The guy was protective of our female students and always telling us to be proud of them because not many women would take the steps to leave their families and friends to go abroad for studies at a very young age. He loved life, loved smiling and cracking jokes. He loved school and he was very knowledgeable about a whole lot of things, whether academic or in general. He was informed on world politics and always willing to educate, especially historically. Let me as a former employer and former colleague of Vincent Montsitsi console the family of the befallen with Job 1:21: “Naked I came from my mother’s womb, and naked I will return. The Lord gave, and the Lord has taken away. Blessed be the name of the Lord.” May you therefore be consoled and May Vincent’s Soul Rest In Peace