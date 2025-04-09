Securing Africa's energy future starts at home: finding a local solution to a global challenge

Mervyn Naidoo Africa’s energy demands are surging, driven by rapid population growth and industrial expansion. Industries are now frantically seeking reliable and affordable power alternatives to run their operations but the current reliance on imported solar technology, from panels, to inverters and batteries, leaves the continent vulnerable. Repairs are delayed, components become scarce, and the whole system falters when global supply chains hit a snag. It's a fragile setup, plain and simple, and one that Africa can't afford to rely on.

Which is why the prospect of building inverters and lithium batteries locally, designed for South Africa’s specific needs, is so incredibly promising. In stimulating domestic production, industries can tackle the twin challenges of increasingly erratic grid access and spiralling energy costs. This is, however, no longer just a golden opportunity, but rather a vital necessity if the continent is to meet its ever-expanding energy needs. Making a compelling case for localisation South Africa, a microcosm of the continent’s energy struggles, illustrates the point perfectly. The nation’s battle with load shedding, a direct consequence of Eskom’s inability to keep pace with demand, spurred a phenomenal uptick in solar adoption. Rooftop installations now account for an estimated six gigawatts alone, contributing to a total solar capacity of around nine gigawatts including concentrated solar power.

This trend is not driven by load shedding alone, as municipal infrastructure delays, leading to extended outages dragging on for days, has heightened the need for independent power solutions. In the first 50 days of this year, some industrial areas endured as many as 20 to 30 days without electricity, highlighting the sheer scale of the crisis. The global context adds a further layer of complexity. The world is pushing a renewable energy agenda, driven by the need to address climate change and decarbonisation. This, in turn, has created a giant surge in demand for components, from solar panels and batteries through to high-voltage transmission equipment. This surge in worldwide demand has saturated supply chains, causing extended lead times, with large transformer lead times in Europe exceeding three years. Finding strategic advantage in microgrids and domestic manufacturing

Against this backdrop, localised manufacturing of inverters and lithium battery solutions becomes unavoidable. South Africa's rising electricity tariffs, increasing at an alarming rate, make off-grid solutions more commercially viable. The cost of a standalone solar and battery system is becoming competitive with municipal tariffs, which can create the demand and economies of scale necessary to localise production – and the benefits are not just restricted to costs. Localising component manufacturing can create jobs, expand the economically active population and generate tax revenue - all of which stimulates economic growth and reduces the state’s social burden. This approach would align with national commitments to address unemployment and equality. Furthermore, microgrid technologies offer a truly transformative strategic advantage. These decentralised energy solutions are not merely a supplement, but a lifeline for Africa, when considering that Africa’s total generation capacity is roughly 10% of China’s generation capacity, yet our population is comparable. This disparity shows that vast portions of the continent are starved for reliable power.

Microgrids, with the ability to function independently from vast, centralised grids, is how electricity can be delivered to remote and rural communities where traditional infrastructure is not feasible. This is how villages, schools and small businesses can truly be uplifted, with consistent power. Electrification will fuel local industries, enable small-scale manufacturing, cold storage for agriculture and, most importantly, provide access to digital education. This is the true catalyst for economic activity that will transform previously marginalised areas into vibrant hubs. Critically, in deploying localised systems, Africa can incrementally, but significantly, boost its overall generation capacity, correcting the balance from dependency to self-sufficiency in a manner that drives genuine, sustainable development across the continent. Building Africa’s energy independence - feasibility and benefits

Setting up a fully localised supply chain will require careful assessment. However, intercontinental trade within Africa remains low - below 20%. As such, the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) can be instrumental in achieving the economies of scale necessary for large-scale manufacturing. By 2050, Africa’s population is expected to exceed 1.5 billion people, which presents a massive market. Drawing on the continent’s abundance of raw materials such as copper, lithium and iron ore, it is possible to establish regional industrial hubs for the purpose of localising production for the entire continent. Local production capabilities will also enhance repair turnaround times and improve accessibility to critical components. Technology transfer will enable local manufacturers to support products throughout their lifecycle, which will reduce reliance on imported parts and ensure plant availability and reliability. The Transnet 1064 locomotive programme exemplifies the dangers of solely relying on imports; the lack of technology transfer resulted in idle locomotives and billions of rands wasted.

Taking steps toward a sustainable energy future The economic and technological advantages of a domestic renewable energy industry are significant. Increased employment and tax revenue stimulate economic growth, while technology transfer strengthens local capabilities and enables innovation. Making a shift toward localised and decentralised energy solutions is one of the clearest ways to contribute to a more sustainable and energy-independent future for Africa, by reducing reliance on external sources to ensure long-term energy security. In this light, the development of localised energy solutions is not an opportunity, but a necessity. Africa’s young population, with an average age of 20 years, is a vast potential workforce but putting this demographic to work requires industrialisation, which in turn depends on reliable and affordable energy. As such, the localisation of production, transfer of technology, and the creation of economies of scale are all essential steps towards achieving energy independence and establishing sustainable economic development.