State must actively find economic solutions

IN NEW Agenda Issue Number 80, the head of the National School of Government, Professor Busani Ngcaweni and deputy director of knowledge management at the school Jacqueline Nkate address the question of mitigating Covid-19 and opine on the options for economic revival in South Africa. Mariana Mazzucato in the mission economy debunks the myth of a binary of government is bad and private sector is good.

She concludes that it is therefore logical to allocate government a role in delivery of programmes and the rest to be left to the private sector for the market. This is a very sad Milton Friedman’s market fundamentalist approach to development. That the government swelled in wanton corruption, lends credence to Friedman’s private sector objective and the rationale for the free market as the only rational arbiter to allocation of resources.

Ngcaweni and Nkate draws on recent National Planning Committee working papers argue that rebuilding state capacity should be prioritised as part of South Africa’s economic recovery plan. They say boosting infrastructure and promoting manufacturing present viable opportunities for reviving the economy, but bureaucratic, systemic and other institutional inefficiencies have to be addressed. They advocate for the building of state and dynamic capabilities to drive social and economic development:

Ngcaweni and Nkate assert that the role of the state is not to watch but to be an active participant. The role of the state is not a market fixer waiting to fix what goes wrong in markets but a co-creator and shaper. However, they both shown little imagination in looking into the Reconstruction and Recovery Plan which is anchored in the reforms including the current charge of selling off state assets. The plan has given impact targets which unfortunately cannot reduce unemployment, inequality and poverty.

Except for rhetoric of thinking that these will address our crisis, the evidence in the modelled estimates only show that employment creation will not go beyond two to three million by 2030 with growth just hovering around 3 percent. By all counts this will not address the ills of the triple challenge of poverty, unemployment and inequality. The School of Government and its participants as the nexus of theory and practice must ask the difficult questions of path dependency of neo liberalism.

Indlulamithi Scenarios articulate three paths of Gwara-Gwara, a land of hopelessness and disorder, Isibujwa, the trickle down economics of Friedman, and Nayi le Walk, which a heterodox road map of South Africa towards a better future. These scenarios provide a spectrum of options that the School of Government in executing Ngcaweni and Nkate have shown courage to look into policy matters beyond public service procedures. However, they fall far short by not rigorously confronting the policy chasms that the Reconstruction and Recovery Plan portends. It is not about small fixes. It is about fundamental and audacious intellectual and practical interventions by their school.