Take as look at what some royals who could earn through social media

Royal families have been setting trends and captivating attention for centuries, and now we get to see more glimpses inside their lives than ever before thanks to the accounts they’re opening on Instagram. But which royals are we most interested in online, and how much could our shared interest potentially earn them – in the unlikely event they ever needed to find some extra cash. Keen to find out, money.co.uk located famous royal family members’ Instagram accounts from around the world and used the tool Influencer Marketing Hub to determine how much money each royal could earn from one sponsored post, based on each account’s followers and engagement rate.

The royals who could cash in the most on Instagram are Prince William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. With 13 million followers, the couple could earn up to $43,361 per sponsored post on their shared account. Prince William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Instagram Placing second is Prince Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum of Dubai. The Prince is the highest-earning single royal family member, and a post to his 12.6 million followers could earn him up to $42,073.

Placing third are the Queen and her family on their shared account, @theroyalfamily. The British monarch and her family could earn up to $34,216 per sponsored post with their 10.3 million followers. Queen Elizabeth II. Instagram The fourth highest-earning royal could be Queen Rania of Jordan, whose 6.5 million followers could gain her up to $21,540 for every sponsored post. In fifth place is Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan. With nearly 3 million followers, he could potentially earn $9,661 per post.