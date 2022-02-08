Tech News: Post-pandemic, be aware of the socialisation paradox

The famous Greek philosopher Aristotle stated hundreds of years ago that the human person is by his/her very nature a social being. In fact, it is socialisation that defines how an individual assigns meaning to his/her own existence as a human being. But the Covid-19 pandemic dramatically changed the dynamics of socialisation when governments all over the world announced precautionary measures to control the deleterious spreading of the disease. Suddenly people had to cope with mandatory isolation, working from home and quarantine.

However, the natural tendency of people to socialise could not be stopped by the virus since it is embedded in the human nature. People therefore resorted to digital communication and social media to socialise with family and friends. Various types of digital technologies were also used to connect employees working from home and to enable them to socialise. Large numbers of people started to shop online, enjoy online entertainment, and learn online. But this alternative means of socialising via digital technology recalled a deep-seated paradox, on which the social development of a person’s life is built. This socialisation paradox is basically that at the same time we are both social and individual beings. We are simultaneously connected with others in a multitude of physical and virtual ways, as well as ultimately alone in the world. This paradoxical condition of connectedness and separateness starts with the birth of every person and remains with them all through their life. Over the years most people learn to be able to establish connections with others and to realise their own distinctness from others. People, in fact, become more social while at the same time becoming more individual and unique. This socialisation paradox is most probably the deepest reason why a recent study by Euromonitor found that employees working from home and consumers are handling a return to pre-pandemic life in different ways based on their comfort levels. Some people are eager to return to usual activities and ways of socialisation, whilst others are much more hesitant.

Euromonitor determined that in 2021, 51 percent of people expected their lives to be better in the next five years. From the study it became clear that the younger generations were generally more positive about the future. The most positive were Generation Z (born 1997 - 2012) with 62 percent. They were followed by the Millennials (born 1981 - 1996) with 58 percent; Generation X (born 1965 - 1980) with 48 percent; and the Baby Boomers (born 1946 - 1964) with only 33 percent. Strangely enough only 41 percent of Millennials, 40 percent of Generation X, 39 percent of Generation Z and 29 percent of the Baby Boomers indicated that more of their everyday activities will shift to be in person. Only about 21 percent on average indicated that they would shift more of their everyday activities to online platforms. It seems that the Socialisation Paradox defines the difference in the ways that people are returning to their usual routines. Certain people that re-discovered their separateness and became used to a restricted life will continue to work from home, meet people online and make purchases online. Others that found the connectedness during the pandemic insufficient, are ready to fully participate in society again and return to the office.

Between these two poles there are those who desire a form of normality and will return to selected activities but only with caution and the necessary safeguards. Therefore, 76 percent of consumers all over the world take health and safety precautions when leaving their home. Although companies were resilient during the pandemic and pivoted their business to offer digital options to compensate for physical visits, in future they will have to follow a hybrid business model with a seamless customer experience between physical and digital. Policies will have to become more flexible, such as the waiving of cancellations fees to accommodate fluctuating restrictions. Some airline companies and hotels are, for instance, already waiving cancellation fees in the case of changing Covid-19 regulations. Unfortunately, only 47 percent of professionals indicated that the exploring of new business models is a strategic priority in the near future. Since a significant percentage of consumers will continue to shop online due to convenience and safety, companies will have to ensure that these experiences are personal. Online consumers are also in need of meaningful interpersonal connections. Simultaneously, companies offering in-store shopping should respect consumers’ health concerns and use technology innovatively to provide the optimum safety.

A good example from the United Arab Emirates is Carrefour City+, a convenience store in Dubai, that leverages cutting edge artificial intelligence (AI) to make seamless contactless shopping and payment possible. Customers simply pick their products and walk-out with no staff interaction or checkout. They use the MAF Carrefour App on their phones that uses AI to identify products with pinpoint accuracy. Every item is then automatically added to a digital shopping basket. When the customer walks out, the app automatically calculates the total and immediately pay for it by phone. Carrefour with its totally contactless solution has indeed realised the health concerns of many people since the pandemic, as well as anticipated future shopping trends. However, if this business model of contactless shopping without a formal checkout will succeed in South Africa with our very different culture, remain to be seen. Another example from the office environment is Framery that developed one of the first high-tech office pods or phone booths, Framery One, that are optimised for video calls. Since open offices have become popular some years ago, it is often difficult to find a quiet area to work in. Open office noise make video conference calls extremely difficult. The small solo and soundproof workspace by Framery allows employees in an open office layout to connect without interruptions, disturbances or colleagues listing to confidential discussions.

The pod is technologically advanced and successfully combines broadband internet, a digital ecosystem and superior acoustics. A high-resolution touchscreen and seamless user interface allows users to control reservations of the pod, airflow, and lighting. Framery recognised the current need for video conferencing in a hybrid work model to enable the connection with the 30 percent of the global workforce that will continue to work remotely. The pod or single-person-workstation with its small footprint may certainly have a positive effect on productivity. Indeed, the Socialisation Paradox is a behavioural phase that influences consumer habits. Consumers want to socialise but demand a flexible approach. Businesses should be receptive and provide a seamless experience between physical and virtual with innovative and adaptive solutions. Remote work and virtual events will co-exist with in-person activities, but consumers want the option to choose. Businesses will increasingly have to consider hybrid business models where the consumer is in control of their desired experience.

But according to William Damon from Stanford University in the USA, paradoxes are only apparent contradictions, not real ones. The odd mix of sociability and individuality that develops during the life of a human can be seen as two complementary developmental functions, rather than as contradictory. Although these two functions may seem to pull in opposite ways, in reality the two functions go hand in hand, each contributing to personal growth and to the individual person’s successful social adaptation – during and after an pandemic. Professor Louis C H Fourie is an extraordinary professor at the University of the Western Cape. *The views expressed here are not necessarily those of IOL or of title sites.