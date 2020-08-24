Tencent is a buy despite share-price premium

DURBAN - Tencent is the largest video-game company in the world and operates some of the largest online social platforms in China. Prosus owns 31 percent of Tencent. Valued at $660 billion (R11.47 trillion), Tencent is the second-largest Chinese company after Alibaba. The company derives its revenue from online and mobile games, internet services, social network and music platforms, online commerce, and payment services. Its social media app, WeChat, has more than 1.2 billion users; close to 86 percent of China’s population. Tencent has become one of the largest venture capital and investment firms globally. Management has a remarkable ability to identify and partner with entrepreneurs outside of its circle of competence.

Tencent has invested in more than 800 companies, 160 of which are valued at more than $1bn. Of the 800, 70 are listed on stock exchanges. Tencent owns 5 percent of Tesla and 9 percent of Spotify, for example.

Tencent cruised through the pandemic as more people stayed home and played games.

It reported a healthy set of quarterly results, underpinned by smartphone gaming revenues growing 62 percent over the past year.

All of its core business units were structurally resistant to the health crisis and generated double-digit revenue growth. Total revenue rose 26 percent on an annual basis.

Early in August, Tencent’s share price dipped after the Trump administration issued an executive order banning WeChat in the US from September 20. Trump alleges that WeChat poses a threat to US national security, because the Chinese Communist Party may gain access to the vast amounts of personal information gathered by the app.

The order prohibits any transaction that is related to WeChat by any person subject to US jurisdiction. The order has caused interpretative uncertainty, but is primarily allegorical, as US users of WeChat represent less than 2 percent of the total number of users. So, from a revenue point of view, the impact is immaterial for Tencent.

Although the administration could potentially increase its efforts to restrict Tencent and WeChat, this would be detrimental to US companies. For example, iPhone sales in China account for 16 percent of Apple’s revenue. If Apple were forced to drop WeChat from its Chinese App Store, this would effectively halt iPhone sales in China.

Tencent benefits from a dominant position in the Chinese internet and social media industries. It continues prudently to manage the growth and monetisation of its enormous user base. Tencent generates stable cash flows and is investing heavily in its gaming business, as well as payments and cloud computing.

It maintains the relevance of its ecosystem through innovative upgrades and features.

Tencent is a high-quality company with various growth drivers and multiple competitive advantages.

Tencent is an attractive long-term investment, and its share price has increased nearly 60 percent over the past year. It is not a bargain at nearly 40 times forward earnings, but its sustainable earnings growth arguably justifies the premium.

Frants Preis, CFA, is a portfolio manager at Vega Asset Management based in Pretoria. Tencent shares are held on behalf of clients.

BUSINESS REPORT