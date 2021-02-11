The 2021 SONA and the Covid-19 budget

By Chris Harmse

One would like to hear that the State-of-the Nation Address (SONA) tonight is in sequence with the national budget that will be delivered by the Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni later this month.

Both the President as well as the Minister now have a golden opportunity to turn the economy around, boost foreign and domestic confidence in the government, without playing party politics.

Circumstances on the Covid-19 issues as well as in the economy had turned so to the positive perceptions and realities that Mr President and Minister Mboweni can’t afford to drop the ball.

The President must address the following issues urgently: