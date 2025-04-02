The 2025 Budget and the future of renewable energy in South Africa

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s 2025 Budget presents a crucial opportunity for renewable energy in South Africa. With R219.2 billion allocated to energy infrastructure, government aims to modernise and expand the grid. However, success depends on efficient execution, streamlined regulations, and sustained investor confidence.

By 2030, renewable energy will power 41% of South Africa’s electricity grid. Large-scale solar and wind projects, combined with energy storage, will strengthen energy stability. Decentralised generation, where businesses and households invest in solar, will reduce reliance on Eskom and create a more diverse, resilient energy sector.

Eskom’s restructuring is certain to open the market to competition, allowing private producers fairer grid access through an independent transmission system operator. Advances in flexible grid solutions and energy storage will help renewables form the backbone of a stable, low-carbon power system. Beyond environmental benefits, this shift will stimulate economic growth. It will generate jobs, and drive technological innovation.

Previous delays in infrastructure projects show us that South Africa’s executive game can be improved. Regulatory reforms for public-private partnerships, set to take effect in June 2025, should speed up approvals and attract investment. These changes could accelerate South Africa’s renewable transition and reinforce investor confidence.