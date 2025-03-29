By Raymond Langa The Confidence Gap: A Deep Reflection on Leadership and Self-Doubt

Can you really have it all? As a leader, balance often feels like an illusion, but lately, I’ve been thinking, maybe it’s not about balance, but about rhythm. And within that rhythm, one feeling often surfaces, yet remains unspoken: self-doubt. Leadership is often portrayed as the domain of the fearless, the confident, the unwavering. But the reality? Even the most accomplished leaders wrestle with uncertainty. Self-doubt and impostor syndrome aren’t signs of incompetence, they’re often proof that you care, that you’re stretching beyond your comfort zone, that you’re growing.

The Unspoken Reality of Leadership We often assume that those in positions of power, whether at the C-suite level or in their first management role have it all figured out. But in truth, doubt doesn’t discriminate. It follows leaders across industries, across levels, and across personal experiences. There’s a silent expectation that leaders must be all-knowing, yet behind closed doors, many wonder if they truly belong. Brené Brown’s research on vulnerability highlights that embracing this uncertainty isn’t a weakness, it’s where real strength lies. Leadership, at its core, isn’t about eliminating doubt but about moving forward despite it. Many of the world’s most successful leaders have admitted to experiencing impostor syndrome, feeling like they are undeserving of their success, fearing that at any moment they’ll be “found out”. Howard Schultz, former CEO of Starbucks, once shared that he would sometimes wake up feeling unqualified for his role, despite building a global brand. Maya Angelou, an iconic author and poet, expressed similar feelings even after publishing multiple books. Their stories highlight a universal truth: Self-doubt does not signal inadequacy, it signals growth.

The Internal Q&A of Confidence If you’ve ever questioned whether you belong, whether you’re making the right decisions, or whether others have figured something out that you haven’t, this is something many have struggled with. The truth is, many of us have these thoughts, but we don’t always talk about them. Instead of seeing these doubts as a reason to retreat, what if we reframed them? What if, instead of seeing self-doubt as something to overcome, we saw it as part of what makes us human? What if, instead of viewing vulnerability as a weakness, we saw it as the birthplace of courage? Vulnerability is a Strength As Brené Brown articulates, vulnerability is not about weakness. It’s the foundation of trust, creativity, and authentic leadership. It is the act of stepping forward despite uncertainty, showing up for yourself and your team even when you don’t have all the answers. So why do we, as leaders, resist vulnerability when we know it’s what makes us stronger?

No one hands you confidence the day you step into a leadership role. It’s something that evolves with experience, with mentorship, and with self-awareness. What helps is finding the right support systems, whether it’s a mentor, a peer, or simply someone who listens without judgement. Consider this, how often do we extend grace to others while withholding it from ourselves? Leaders are expected to coach, uplift, and inspire their teams, but rarely do they apply that same patience and encouragement to themselves. What if the key to navigating self-doubt is not fighting it, but allowing yourself to grow through it? There is power in recognising that self-doubt is not the enemy. It’s a signal that we care, that we are growing, that we are in motion. The leaders who truly make an impact aren’t those who never question themselves, but those who continue the journey with intention and self-awareness.

The First Steps are the Hardest Overcoming the confidence gap isn’t about eliminating doubt, it’s about recognising it as a natural part of growth and using it as a catalyst to build resilience, take action, and lead with authenticity. Here are several strategies that have found to be effective in bridging the confidence gap: Reframing Self-Doubt as a Growth Indicator I’ve learned that self-doubt usually means I’m stretching beyond my comfort zone. Instead of seeing it as a red flag, I remind myself that growth happens in moments of discomfort. Some of my biggest achievements have come from stepping into the unknown despite feeling uncertain.Building a Strong Support System Confidence doesn’t exist in isolation. Having a network of mentors, peers, and trusted advisors has been a game-changer. Honest conversations about self-doubt help normalise the experience and shift my perspective when I start doubting myself.Taking Action Before Feeling Ready

Confidence is built through action, not waiting for the perfect moment. Some of the best decisions I’ve made happened when I took the leap, even when I didn’t feel 100% ready. I’ve found that momentum builds confidence, not the other way around.Giving Myself the Same Grace I Give Others I’ve noticed that I naturally encourage and uplift those around me, yet I can be my own harshest critic. Shifting my mindset to treat myself with the same kindness and patience I extend to others has been a transformative part of my leadership journey. Embracing Vulnerability as a Leadership Strength The more I’ve leaned into vulnerability, the stronger my leadership has become. Acknowledging my challenges and doubts doesn’t diminish my credibility, it makes me more relatable, more human, and ultimately, more effective as a leader.