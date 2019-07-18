JOHANNESBURG - Today, 18 July 2019, on Nelson Mandela Day, four recce riders and one driver, cycle from Johannesburg to Cape Town to take photos, gather data and send information back to the Long Ride To Freedom team for marketing purposes for the eventual ride on 1 September 2019.

In 2015, during the height of the corruption going on in South Africa, Vane Digital decided it was going to combine everything they don’t like about the situation in their country; poor service delivery, corruption and greed and combine it with everything they were passionate about; personal growth, leadership, technology, disruption, marketing and a belief that we now have enough technology to take extreme ownership of our own lives. Leaderless was born. Inspired by numerous books but named after The Leaderless Revolution – How Ordinary People Will Take Power and Change Politics In The 21st Century by Carne Ross, two famous quotes; John F. Kennedy’s, “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country” and Nelson Mandela’s, “Education is the most powerful weapon you can use to change the world” the Non Profit Company was registered.





Cycling from Johannesburg to Cape Town to raise an awareness about potential job losses to digital disruption, the goals of the Leaderless Long Ride To Freedom are to stop at ten major locations with these objectives





Bring farmers, school students, software developers and virtual assistants together to educate them about digital disruption and jobs that will be replaced by technologies such a Blockchain, Internet Of Things, Robotics, Automation, Artificial Intelligence and more. A strong focus will be on Ecommerce and how we can bypass expensive supermarkets and clean up our planet in the process.

• Identify the leaders and the land where Leaderless wants to build Decentralised Sustainable Innovation Villages for Social Entrepreneurs who use their profits for purpose so they can help educate many more people pivot into the digital world.

• And finally, to improve tourism in South Africa.





James van der Hoven who heads up Leaderless approached Mark Lawson from Cycle The Cape to help his team plan the journey. Up for the challenge, Mark took on the project and started planning from the time he said yes. The Recce team drove up yesterday, 17 July 2019 to meet up with the rest of the team who will hit the road this morning. They will take with them cameras, drones, a bag of laughs and most likely a bucket of tears when they hit the head winds along the way. The final ride in September will be 28 days and a lot slower. It is not meant to be a competition but an encouragement of collaboration as technology replaces jobs.





At the centre of the Leaderless mindmap is one word – education. Every project Leaderless undertakes will inspire and show people how they can use technology to fight corruption and greed and replace it with collaboration, love and mutual respect for our fellow citizens and our environment. The timing of the Long Ride To Freedom project could not have been more perfect as President Ramaphosa roles out the #4iRSA campaign.