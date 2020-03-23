The real story behind the PIC report

In that time, the 995-page PIC Commission of Inquiry report has been pored over by analysts, reporters, regulators, and the public – for a number and variety of reasons.

For some, the report is a vindication of their position and for others, it spells a period to come that will include further investigation with potential criminal proceedings. For others, the report has been disappointing. CAPE TOWN - It has been a little more than a week since the report into impropriety at the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) was released.





The most important outcome though, is that commissions of inquiry – of which there are several in South Africa – are mostly thorough and detailed and led by an independent judiciary who, when allowed to apply its mind, protect our fragile democracy.





To understand why a small selection of personages in SA may well find the outcome of the report hard to swallow when it comes to Sekunjalo and the companies in which Sekunjalo and its chairperson, Dr Iqbal Survé, have invested in, it is important to grasp the background that set the scene for this commission of inquiry. In 2017, a concerted campaign by Gupta-aligned individuals was launched with the aim of removing Dr Dan Matjila as CEO of the PIC. The desired outcome was to replace Matjila with a CEO who would be more in line with, and favourable to, supporting transactions that would benefit the Gupta family. This was extensively covered in the media during 2017.



