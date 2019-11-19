The Minister of Economic Development, Ebrahim Patel, is shown around the 22 on Sloane campus in Johannesburg by the co-chairperson of Global Entrepreneurship Network, Kizito Okechukwu. I Supplied

JOHANNESBURG - The Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) is the world's largest collaborative celebration of disruptive innovators and job creators who bring ideas to life, help improve human welfare, inspire hope for those like-minded and contribute significantly to economies across the planet. For over a decade, GEW has continued to inspire entrepreneurs and the entrepreneurship ecosystem at large to start and scale, launch new programmes, advance progressive small medium enterprises policies, run entrepreneurial competitions and even award on-the-spot seed grants to various worthy start-ups. It is also platform that helps a community of incubators and accelerators find better and faster ways to support the development and growth of young businesses.

Many in the entrepreneurial space actually suggest that most of today's successful, high-impact start-ups once attended a GEW somewhere.

Annually, more than 173 nations, ten thousand partners and 10 million people globally participate in this much-anticipated and highly inspiring event, which runs from November 18 to 24.

Locally, dozens of stakeholders will be celebrating GEW in different parts of the country, while more than a thousand stakeholders and 500000 people will be celebrating across the continent. The GEW celebratory activities (at the 22 on Sloane start-up campus) are: