Sona offers the following points on unemployed/unskilled youth and small businesses:
- Nine new TVET colleges will be built this year, which will empower young people in townships and rural areas with skills and the possibility of self-employment.
- A bilateral student scholarship agreement has been signed with various countries, which sees youth going for training in critical skills, such as the successful Nelson Mandela Fidel Castro Medical Training Programme in Cuba.
- A new University of Science and Innovation in Ekurhuleni will be established to train the youth in high-impact and cutting-edge technological innovation for industries.
- To provide student accommodation at universities and colleges the government will spend R64 billion and private investment roughly R64bn.