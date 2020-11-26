Tips to survive Black Friday

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN - With South African shoppers eagerly awaiting the release of arguably the best shopping deals on Black Friday, with all that has happened this year, the burning question is: How will retailers manage the influx of shoppers, bearing in mind that physical distancing needs to maintained? Last year, I penned a few tips on how to survive Black Friday. Since things are slightly different this year, I’ve decided to share these great tips with you again, with a few amendments here and there, of course. Firstly, you must dress accordingly. Don’t wear flip-flops and thick clothes, or you won’t make it past the front door. Wear comfortable yet grippy shoes as well as loose clothes so that it’s easy to move around. It gets very hot in shops on days like this, and chances are the air conditioner will be broken. Don’t forget your mask and sanitiser. People are going to shout and breathe heavily around you. Safety always comes first. And we’re still in the middle of a deadly pandemic.

Make a list of the items you need or want, and take your flyers with you. It’s important to have a game plan. People tend to overspend when they don’t know where to go in the store and end up running up unnecessary aisles.

Take a shopping buddy with you. The other person is not only there to help you carry the unnecessary appliances you purchased, but also keep you in check when you go overboard.

Draw only the amount of money that you’re prepared to spend, and don’t forget to keep your taxi fare in your socks.

Do some exercises before Black Friday weekend. You’re gonna have to be focused both physically and mentally. Chances are you will be involved in a scrum for that blender.

Eat a good breakfast before you leave home. Eating food in the mall is not a priority on Black Friday. Have a good breakfast and take that energy supplement if you must.

Leave the kids at home. I know you love your bundles of joy, but they will drive you crazy while you hunt for those specials. Especially if they see Elsa or Peppa Pig.

Check online deals first. Most retailers will send a Black Friday teaser a few hours before the time.

Lastly, stay at home. Avoid the shops, and all the madness that goes with Black Friday and the hassle of going to a mall during a pandemic. I guarantee you will have more money left in January. And you will definitely have a good laugh at all the videos you’ll see on social media of grown adults fighting over coffee and chicken.

African News Agency (ANA)