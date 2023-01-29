Unlock your leadership potential with adult development

By Ken Smith Thanks to the ground-breaking work of Dr Darren Stevens, we now have a significant new contribution to psychology: metacognition for adults.

Story continues below Advertisement

Dr Darren Stevens is a leading expert in adult development and lifelong learning. He is known for his work on Vertical Development and the Theory of Constructed Development (CDT), an innovative framework for adult development and a more sustainable approach to leadership development. Dr Stevens' work focuses on developing cognitive abilities and understanding one's thinking structure. His levels of awareness (Awareness Quotient) and levels of cognitive development (Thinking Quotient) provide a framework for understanding how individuals think and make decisions and how they can develop their cognitive abilities to choose a better response to a situation in the moment – an essential aspect of effective leadership. CDT is the process of Dynamic Intelligence that determines one's Thinking Style; the use of the Thinking QuotientTM tool as a measure of self-awareness; the move away from stage development to a more holistic approach to cognitive growth; the bridging of constructivism and constructionism; the alignment of unconscious heuristic use to Piaget's disequilibrium principle (1978); and finally, the use of CDT as a therapeutic intervention.

The theoretical underpinnings of Constructed Development Theory (CDT) are that human beings utilise shortcuts in their thinking to construct their Intention, Awareness, Choice, and Response (the four pillars of CDT), that people deconstruct their thinking by way of fifty Cognitive Intentions (such as Internal and External). Their level of awareness of their relationship with these heuristics is crucial to their Dynamic Intelligence (DI). The findings of Dr Stevens’ thesis demonstrate that a gap exists in adult developmental psychology that CDT can fill by understanding the four pillars: Intention, Awareness, Choice, and Response. One of the critical elements of Dr Stevens' work revolves around the idea of Dynamic Intelligence. Dynamic Intelligence is the process by which we construct our thinking in the moment in order to determine the path from Intention to Awareness, then Choice, and finally, Response. The greater our awareness of our intention, the more choice we create in our responses in the moment. Thus, our Dynamic Intelligence is high.

Story continues below Advertisement

Furthermore, leaders aware of their cognitive intentions can better control their emotions, respond to situations more calculated and logically, and make well-informed and strategic decisions, even when faced with high-pressure or stressful situations. One key advantage of adult development is using tools such as the Identity Compass Profile, which measures Cognitive Intentions, Thinking Quotient (TQ), and Awareness Quotient (AQ). By being aware of these cognitive intentions, leaders can make more informed and effective choices, which is a core competency of a Dynamic Intelligent Leader. The Identity Compass Profile, developed by Arne Maus and scientifically validated, has been available in 20 languages since 2004. Dr Stevens found the Identity Compass the ideal tool for his research. He was impressed by its results and accuracy and thus decided to use it as his primary research tool. The Identity Compass measures fifty cognitive intentions, the underlying filters of how individuals think and make decisions. This comprehensive assessment covers various thinking styles and motivations, including critical thinking, creativity, problem-solving, decision-making, managing complexity, communication, and more.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Thinking Quotient (TQ) measures a leader's ability to think strategically and creatively. The Awareness Quotient (AQ) measures their ability to be self-aware and reflect on their thinking. By assessing these two aspects, the Identity Compass Profile provides a holistic view of a leader's thinking abilities and insights into areas where they may need improvement. The Identity Compass helps leaders gain insight into their Thinking Style and combinations of cognitive intentions. With the profile, leaders can recognise their cognitive strengths and weaknesses and take steps to improve them. The Identity Compass serves as a beginning point for self-reflection and self-awareness and a tool to keep developing and growing. Making decisions or understanding complex topics can be improved by changing the unconscious patterns we use to think. Identifying and understanding these patterns, via our Cognitive Intentions, can help us make better decisions and understand more complicated concepts. We now have more choices and chances to explore when it comes to personal growth. Instead of starting with a plan or process such as the GROW technique, we can now begin by recognising how we think, not what we think we are.

For example, a Leader’s capacity to make long-term decisions can be measured by comparing their use of two Cognitive Intentions, namely Short Term and Long Term. When a leader is required to make decisions that will have ramifications 20 years down the line, they will need to have awareness of their long-term/short-term split. Elliott Jaques called this their ‘span of discretion’. In conclusion, we focus on horizontal development to build skills and competencies, often through standard training courses and assessments such as the MBTI and psychometrics. This development helps people become more efficient at their current job roles. On the other hand, vertical development takes a more psychological and scientific approach to development, focusing on self-awareness and cognitive flexibility. This development intends to help people improve their leadership skills and remain adaptable in the ever-changing world. It seeks to create a competitive advantage through developing greater complexity in leadership.

The key to successful leadership in today's ever-changing business environment is thinking flexibly and adapting to different situations. Adult development and the Constructed Development Theory (CDT) provide a framework for lifelong learning and adaptive leadership development. By understanding the four pillars of CDT: Intention, Awareness, Choice, and Response, leaders can develop their cognitive abilities, become more self-aware, and gain insight into their thinking structure. The Thinking Quotient and Awareness Quotient assessments available through the Identity Compass Profile provide an invaluable tool for leaders to assess their Thinking Style and identify areas for improvement. With the right tools and understanding, any leader can unlock their leadership potential and become an effective and ‘High Dynamically Intelligent’ leader in an ever-changing business landscape. As the post-COVID era continues to evolve, organisations must take proactive steps to ensure their leaders are equipped with the essential skills and knowledge to remain competitive. Invest in your leadership team to create a resilient and capable team that will drive your organisation into the future and build a strong foundation for long-term success. Grow Your Complexity, Transform Your Organisation