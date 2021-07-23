Violent protests are not a uniquely South African problem

WHILE the country reels from the events of the past week, civil unrest is by no means an inherently South African problem. Riots that potentially have catastrophic economic consequences are on the rise worldwide.

According to the latest Global Peace Index, which gauges independent states according to their level of peacefulness, the number of riots, strikes and anti-government demonstrations across the globe has spiked by at least 244 percent over the past 10 years. Available data also shows that more than 110 countries have experienced significant anti-government protests since 2017, while more than 25 riots have been directly linked to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Although South Africa is not the only country that has recently been affected by violent protest action, it is easy to see why investors are anxious about SA Inc during this period.

The government’s already strained fiscus was dealt another blow by the riots and looting of the past week, with businesses calling for monetary assistance and labour demanding that a basic income grant be put back on the agenda. However, there’s always a silver lining.