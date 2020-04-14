WATCH: A firehose of falsehood – Why dismiss the link between 5G and humans' immune system?

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

PRETORIA – The ongoing hullabaloo concerning the causal relationship between 5G technology and weakening of the immune system remains one of the mysteries of our time as is the coronavirus itself and the distance covered to contain its spread. Governments across the world act in unison to introduce draconian measures – also called lockdowns – to make it a point that everyone accepts that the virus kills, or possibly that a world-scale immunisation drive is necessary. To drive the point home, statistics are released daily to show the number of infections, deaths and those who “recover” although there is no cure yet. The global scare is in full swing and almost 7 billion people seem paralysed. The global drive to get everyone tested and vaccinated for coronavirus is as interesting as much as it is questionable. Without anyone really coming forward to explain what is happening, except for washing hands and keeping social distance, individuals continue to ask questions and scores of people are reportedly dying all over the world. And infections increase at an alarming rate, current numbers are close to 2 million. The insistence that people should stay at home is a preposterous considering that the post-World War II normative dispensation is quite forthright on human rights. It is very difficult to reconcile the foiling of rights of individuals and the dominant libertarian doctrine. Nonetheless, the world suddenly looks like a huge laboratory full of white rats. What the French scientists reportedly said about testing the vaccine in Africa sums up the coronavirus disease. Although the scientists were criticised for what was misconstrued as racism, it appears that they understand what most people don’t. Therefore, the aim of this post isn’t to question whether coronavirus is deadly or not, but it is to expose hypocrisies when it comes to the debate pertaining to the "pandemised" coronavirus overall. The critical question, therefore, is: Is population culling as advanced by the likes of Thomas Robert Malthus in the 19th century being put to test against the purported increasing pressure on the world resources? The picture that is quickly emerging is that populations of different countries are no longer afraid to challenge "truths". However, those who formulate the truth appear not ready to engage the rising activism by the citizenry. Centred around concerns for the spread of "fake news", their modus operandi is not about using ideas and evidence to persuade people. Also, their concern about those who spread "fake news" is worrisome. This makes people question: What exactly is that they aren’t supposed to know? Why is the global establishment so worried about what others say when all these years it acted with impunity and aggression?





WATCH:





Intolerance: Homophily versus out-group

The emergence of the coronavirus in the past few months sees the rise of intolerance and treating of those who don’t accept what is said as outcasts, nincompoops and conspiracy theory peddlers. Instead of entering into a meaningful debate, the world is getting divided along the lines of the powerful "homophily" and the vociferous "out-group". Sadly, the dominant group holds political and economic power. They easily push through their ideas with the assistance of the media and the internet. The out-group gets treated with disrespect and disdain.

This is not at all surprising. The global liberal agenda has been showing aggression in recent years against anyone who doesn’t toe the line. The world had to have a single economic or political ideology – sometimes called globalisation or integration of markets – but this was vehemently opposed. The people’s voice was almost disregarded in the UK after Britons voted to leave the European Union in 2016. And the presidency of Donald Trump is constantly being ridiculed or bashed, notwithstanding that Trump was elected through democratic processes. However, global media including CNN never miss an opportunity to ridicule the US government, rightly or wrongly. China, Russia and others too are somehow not sparred.

In recent years, the Big Agenda immediately changed the language without altering its stance on the dominance of capital, population control and forceful imposition of ideas from climate change and 4th Industrial Revolution to inclusive growth, and now 5G technology. Throughout, anyone who does not share these grand ideas is quickly declared a persona-non-grata by powers who manufacture global discourses. In fear of this backlash, the science community from all disciplines either keeps quiet or simply acts as expected and supports all that is thrown at it.

The 5G controversy: What’s going on in terms of contestation of ideas?

When it comes to 5G technology, as it is the case with the coronavirus, nothing must be asked or questioned. The tone of the voice, language and aggression to dismiss the causal relationship between 5G and immune system in humans is quite interesting. Phrases like "fake news", "conspiracy theory", "lies", et al feature prominently in the opposing camp. Why is that the case? At the same time, weak and strong explanations have been advanced to defend the permeation of 5G technology.

In the UK, for example, telecommunications masts have been vandalised as the 5G controversy mounts that the technology puts human life at a greater risk. When asked if public anger was justified, British cabinet officer Minister Michael Gove said: "That is just nonsense, dangerous nonsense as well." And NHS England's national medical director, Stephen Powis, said the 5G conspiracy “is complete and utter rubbish, it's nonsense, worst kind of fake news”.

Without necessarily gravitating towards dominant narratives of why 5G technology is opposed, especially the China-US rivalry, something that is of great concern is that the approach deployed to deal with the "out-group" is brutal and extremely uncompromising. The message is simple don’t question too much. Don’t question because you are either an idiot or conspiracist. All this goes against the democratic fundamentals of allowing people to decide what is good or bad for them. Who gives anyone the right to declare stories as "fake news"? Are people considered so stupid that they cannot decide what is bogus or not?





WATCH:





William J Broad of The NY Times says: “The frequencies employed in 5G are higher than those of past cellphones, allowing more information to be relayed more rapidly.” This will enable things such as robots, drones and cars to send traffic information to one another. Arguments that the higher spectrum will result in "radiations" (health risks) to humans. Of course, these are reduced by scientists, but where is the human element to the introduction of ground-breaking technology? This is not to generate stereotypes and village folklore. However, concealed information and requisite consultations demand of everyone to accept without asking questions.

Coming from a premise that there isn’t a stupid idea in a discussion or social debate, the underlying concern is intolerance and aggression. The majority of the world’s population has never been taken into confidence about anything, from slavery to globalisation. People, therefore, have a right to ask questions and or to seek clarity. As a lesson to global establishments, their push to introducing newer things like the rapid movement of capital or humans and newer, fast technologies will have unintended consequences. People will use these to mobilise and oppose any unilateral decisions, let alone compelling them to accept without raising questions.

In their article "Why 5G conspiracy theories prosper during the coronavirus pandemic", Tim Hill, Robin Canniford and Stephen Murphy point out: “While confidence in traditional institutions wanes, any number of alternative explanations resonate among friends in online groups.” Suddenly the pandemic comes face to face with infodemic (or fake news). It doesn’t make sense to castigate those who ‘seek the truth’ in a world that never takes people to confidence about decisions concerning their lives.

Even a lockdown can be enforced today but there is no guarantee that such a strategy can last for too long without citizens, they are likely to revolt for one reason or other. It is, therefore, important that equilibrium is created between responsible use of power by the state and responsible citizenship. This doesn’t only apply to enforce security measures but also when it comes to information. Citizens demand uncensored, free flow of information at all times. Almost unintended, 5G technology will erode present power arrangements within and without states. The current controversy provides a preview of what is going to happen in future: The information glut will end a tamed society that consumes without questioning. Inevitably, such debates will now include people from developing countries for the first time.

And while we are locked up, so much could be happening around us and when questions are raised such an enquiry will be subjected to social distancing theories of bullying and intolerance. For example, in 2018 the City Press reported that there were plans to award Chinese hundreds of hectares to grow rice in Mpumalanga in a long-term lease not shorter than 50 years. With water and land fiercely contested in South Africa, people are likely to oppose this going forward. Guess what the response will be? Their concerns are likely to be brushed aside as unfounded and based on rumours.





WATCH:





Suppressing debate and information also prevented South Africans to debate the nationalisation of the central bank and proposed extension of its mandate. The same aggression and harassment were used to block "barbarians at the gate" – today many wish they understood what is all this about. Central banks across the world lead economic responses to coronavirus, but in South Africa it isn’t the case. The population is lost at sea without information and the bigger powers are just fine dealing with a passive herd of sheep. There will never be a democracy without meaningful engagement, including 5G and its purported risks to human life.

Based in Pretoria, Siyabonga Hadebe is an independent commentator on socio-economics, politics and global matters.

BUSINSESS REPORT