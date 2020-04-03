What compensation can you get if you contract coronavirus at work?

JOHANNESBURG – On March 23, the Compensation Commissioner published, by way of a Government Gazette, a "Notice on Compensation for Occupational-Acquired Novel Corona Virus Diseases (Covid-19)". The Notice came into effect on March 23.

In order to qualify, the occupational acquired Covid-19 disease (OACD) must have been contracted by an employee in the course of his or her employment.

To be diagnosed an OACD it must be shown that infection occurred following occupational exposure to a known source of Covid-19.

There must be a reliable diagnosis of Covid-19, as per the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines.

Exposure could have resulted from an approved work trip and travel history to countries and/or areas of high risk for Covid-19 on work assignment or a presumed high-risk work environment where transmission of Covid-19 is inherently prevalent. It must be shown, chronologically, that the development of symptoms followed the work exposure.