Women in agriculture: Breaking barriers and shaping the industry

South Africa’s agricultural sector, which is critical to the economy, has long been a male-dominated one. However, this sector is experiencing a significant shift as women take on leadership roles, sparking transformation and progress.

Their growing influence means they're increasingly shaping the future of South African agriculture. A passion born from potential The decision to pursue a career in agriculture is not just about job choice but about recognising the untapped potential in a sector that is often overlooked. While many young people gravitate toward fields like medicine, accounting and engineering, agriculture presents a unique opportunity to influence change and drive progress. Agriculture is not only essential when it comes to South Africa’s socio-economic development but also offers a platform for societal change.

Early exposure to the agricultural value chain, particularly the challenges faced by smallholder farmers, demonstrates the need for systemic support, especially for women. Addressing these gaps in access to markets, technical expertise, and financial resources for emerging farmers has become central to the vision for change. Empowering women, transforming communities One of the major barriers in South African agriculture is the underrepresentation of women, particularly in leadership positions. Many women farmers face systemic challenges and are often sidelined. They face difficulties accessing productive resources, markets and services, hindering their productivity and reducing their overall contribution to the sector. Overcoming these obstacles is therefore essential to achieving long-term growth and sustainability in the agricultural sector.

Efforts to empower women in agriculture focus on providing equitable access to resources, mentorship and funding opportunities. Women-led businesses are increasingly supported, making sure that they can navigate the complexities of the industry, especially when stepping into leadership roles. This is not just about individual success but about creating a broader impact. Empowering women in agriculture can be a catalyst for wider economic and social transformation. When women are uplifted, entire communities benefit, strengthening the sector’s sustainability. Sharing the stories, shaping the future Visibility plays a vital role in breaking down barriers and inciting change within the agricultural sector. Women in agriculture should be recognised not just for their participation but for their leadership, innovation, and contributions to the industry.

Documenting the stories of women farmers and emphasising their work is essential to inspiring current and future generations. Through strategic content creation, the sector’s women can be celebrated and their accomplishments shared on a global scale. Increased visibility of women’s work will motivate others to follow in their footsteps, knowing that these pathways are not only possible but actively supported and can lead to exciting opportunities. A journey of change Efforts to drive gender equity in agriculture are changing the landscape of the industry. By challenging entrenched norms, those pushing for change are creating a legacy that will influence the future of agriculture. This transformation is a powerful example of how women in agriculture are shaping the future of South Africa’s economy. Take Brenda Mlilo for instance, a dedicated farmer in Heidelberg supported by the Kgodiso Development Fund. Her agricultural journey began in matric when her father bought a farm and encouraged her to start a small chicken farming business instead of giving her pocket money. This sparked her passion for agriculture, leading her to diversify into grain production, focusing on soybean and white maize.

Despite a severe drought last season, Brenda's resilience and strategic planning ensured her success, allowing her to secure funding again for the current season. Her perseverance and vision make her an inspiring role model for aspiring female farmers, highlighting her pivotal role in shaping the future of agriculture for women. However, the journey is far from over. While Brenda's story is a testament to progress, much remains to be done to make sure that women in agriculture receive the recognition, support and leadership opportunities they deserve. The work being done today is not only about immediate impact but about creating a foundation for lasting change. The goal is clear: when women are empowered and recognised for their work in agriculture, the entire sector thrives, leading to long-term, positive change across South Africa’s agricultural landscape.