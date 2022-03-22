4 Reasons why South African SMEs need to embrace e-commerce

Research done by McKinsey and Company reveals that SMEs make up 98% of businesses in South Africa and employ between 50-60% of the country’s workforce.
Now almost two years into a pandemic that swept the country into an economic crisis, we’re witnessing a growth in e-commerce.
But e-commerce is not new to South Africans.
Major e-commerce players like Takealot and Superbalist, who were doing well pre-pandemic, experienced a growth spike in sales as more consumers took the online shopping route.
In 2020, South Africa saw a 66% growth in e-commerce. And as it stands, a study done by Deloitte found that more than 70% of South Africans are shopping online.
As much as the marked increase of e-commerce was induced by limitations that stemmed from lockdown restrictions, that isn’t the only reason why e-commerce is projected to grow in an upward trajectory in the coming years.
The access to advanced digital technology, contactless payment methods and high-speed internet has South African consumers driving the shift of e-commerce even further.
And here’s why 2022 is the right time to take your business online:
Mobile penetration amongst South African consumers is higher than ever.
The integration of wallets, bank apps and shopping apps is influencing the acceleration of e-commerce in on South Africa.
From a survey of 1 000 South African consumers, Mastercard concluded that online shopping will continue to grow as 71% of respondents say they will still shop online post-pandemic.
South African consumers put convenience at the forefront
A March 2020 McKinsey Consumer Pulse Survey discovered that more than 70% of South Africans are looking to cut back on transport and travel-related costs.
This reduced need to visit a physical store was also identified in research done by Deloitte. They found that 26% of consumers said they do online shopping is because it is more convenient.
South African consumers want a personalised shopping experience
As South Africans become more comfortable with the concept of online shopping, their appetites are for e-commerce solutions are growing.
E-commerce stores give the consumers what they want in the palm of their hand and can reach a wider audience, 24/7.
Credibility is what South African consumers want
Smart Insights unveiled that 81% of consumers search for a product or service to buy online. In a world where online availability is quickly becoming a cost of entry, an online store presence immediately makes a business more credible and builds brand loyalty.
