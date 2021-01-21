A new year to Think Big: PSG’s webinar series returns with top speakers

PSG is pleased to announce that it will continue with its successful Think Big webinar series, which launched last year. The 2021 series kicks off on 26 January. As the country continues to battle uncertainty around restrictions, curfews and whatever unknowns might come next in the Covid-19 journey, there is much to consider around the impact on all local and global communities, economies, and many spheres of modern life. “Feedback on our 2020 series was very positive and prompted us to continue to have these inspiring, important conversations as we all prepare to tackle the year ahead,” says PSG’s Chief Marketing Officer, Tracy Hirst. Where is South Africa heading? Chairperson of the Board and Head of African Futures & Innovation, Jakkie Cilliers will kick off this year’s exciting line-up. Cilliers, a respected futurist, analyst, author and commentator, will share his insights on what to expect in 2021, and (believe it or not) what positives to take from 2020. Business unusual Dr Rutendo Hwindingwi joins the series on the future of Pan-African business growth and sustainability. Afro-realist Rutendo reveals the opportunities in Africa and how South African business owners can embrace them. This session is a must for any business owner (or budding entrepreneur) hoping to harness what the continent has to offer.

Broadcasting veteran Tim Modise will bring a fresh perspective to the national budget speech against a backdrop of unemployment and prolonged uncertainty. Can business and government work together to set South Africa on the road to prosperity despite the challenges?

Peeking into politics

Moeletsi Mbeki returns as a speaker, having featured in the series in 2020. Political analyst, author and entrepreneur, Mbeki will update us on South Africa’s economic and political climate.

On 23 March, renowned political commentator, newspaper columnist and author, Justice Malala, will delve deeper into how he sees the future of South Africa shaping up. Known for his sharp insights into our country’s possibilities and many challenges, Justice will share how South Africa can get on the right path to unlock its true potential.

Bruce Whitfield returns as the interviewer asking the tough questions.

Don’t miss out on the valuable insights that are to be gained from this impressive round of bigger picture thinkers.

Book your free, virtual seat

Tuesday, 26 January 10h00 - 11h00

Topic: The future of South Africa’s socio-economic landscape

Jakkie Cilliers, Chairperson of the Board and Head of African Futures & Innovation

Vilola Gounden, Head Internal Audit, PSG Konsult

Register here: psg2020.flockplatform.com/ep/?event=PSG-Think-Big-Series-JC

Tuesday, 9 February 10h00 - 11h00

Topic: The future of South Africa’s economic and political climate

Moeletsi Mbeki, Political analyst, author and entrepreneur

Ronald King, Head: Public Policy and Regulatory Affairs, PSG Konsult

Register here: psg2020.flockplatform.com/ep/?event=PSG-Think-Big-Series-MM1

Tuesday, 23 February 10h00-11h00

Topic: The future of Pan-African business growth and sustainability

Dr Rutendo Hwindingwi, Business Development Leader - Africa & Emerging Markets, Deloitte

Mike Smith, Chief Financial Officer, PSG Konsult

Register here: psg2020.flockplatform.com/ep/?event=PSG-Think-Big-Series-RH

Tuesday, 9 March 10h00-11h00

Topic: The future of South African prosperity - the trends that will determine our success

Tim Modise, South African veteran journalist, broadcaster, public speaker and philanthropist

Abigail Munsami, Manager: Regulatory Affairs, PSG Wealth

Register here: psg2020.flockplatform.com/ep/?event=PSG-Think-Big-Series-TM1

Tuesday, 23 March 10h00-11h00

Topic: The future of South Africa through the eyes of Justice

Justice Malala, Renowned political commentator, newspaper columnist and author

Dan Hugo, Chief Executive: PSG Distribution, PSG Konsult

Register here: psg2020.flockplatform.com/ep/?event=PSG-Think-Big-Series-JM

The series is open to all, and free of charge, with recordings available after each session via PSG’s YouTube channel. The 2020 webinars received almost 50 000 registrations with over 62 000 views of the recordings. These can still be accessed and will be added to as the series continues. “The series has something for everyone and aims to keep viewers informed and empowered. We look forward to welcoming you and we will be adding to our speakers list throughout the year,” says Hirst.

To book your free, virtual seat for any of PSG’s Think Big sessions, please sign up through this link: www.psg.co.za/support/webinars/think-big-with-psg?

#ThinkBigPSG