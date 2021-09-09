Access to funding is key to SME's surviving in South Africa

At the onset of the pandemic, the government launched a number of relief funds with the intention to support SMEs with access to capital during the period when economic activity was negatively affected by Covid-19. But with more applications for relief than funding available, or slow approvals of applications, many businesses have been left in a precarious financial position. “Most SMEs don’t have large reserves of funding to see them through extended periods of low turnover and cash flow. Without the necessary funds, many businesses have struggled to meet their payment obligations, including staff payroll, rent, essential support services, as well as inventory and supply chain payments,” states Trevor Gosling, Co-founder, and CEO of Lulalend – a financing partner to South Africa’s small- to medium-enterprises (SMEs).

Gosling explains that low or paused trading and limited access to funding over the lockdown period had a compounding effect on many businesses. In addition, many SMEs are now gearing up for the peak summer trading period. “Now more than ever, this is the time when a healthy cash flow is vital to be in a strong position to grow. Significantly reduced liquidity impacts SMEs’ ability to make the investments required to take advantage of opportunities and plan for growth.” Government’s financial assistance to the SME sector will need to be supplemented with decisive action taken within the SME landscape, he adds. “The R1.4bn relief package is not enough to save a sector that contributes an estimated R1.5 trillion to the economy. Yes, the financial aid is welcomed but it is crucial that SMEs take action to ensure that they are able to recover from the economic hardship that the last year has dealt them,” says Gosling.