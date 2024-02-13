Anele Mdoda and Zunaid Moti kick off the year by empowering aspiring entrepreneurs

South Africans have the entrepreneurial spirit, but too many are discouraged from trying their hand at business due to personal circumstances or self-doubt.

In fact, according to the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor South Africa report, around 53% have a fear of failing and, thus, may never try. So, for those who wish to take their futures into their own hands but lack the know-how on to do so, Zunaid Moti and his guest, Anele Mdoda are stepping up to the plate at the upcoming free MotiMoves webinar taking place this week. “Most people want to be entrepreneurs, but many don’t know how to run a business, or even where to begin. When I met Anele, I realised that not only is she a charismatic media personality and visionary businesswoman, but she also has the unique ability to teach others to do the same, making her the perfect guest for our next session,” says Zunaid Moti, renowned investor and owner of the MotiMoves programme. Launched in May 2023, MotiMoves is an investment vehicle through which Moti finds and helps small business startups to grow. However, Moti’s main goal of the business mentorship intervention is to provide aspiring entrepreneurs with the business knowledge and mentorship they need to succeed.

With over 500,000 webinar viewers in 10 months, and having invested over R10 million towards entrepreneurs, the programme is doing exactly what it is designed for: uplifting and empowering South Africans to become employers rather than employees. As one of South Africa's best-known celebrities, Mdoda is known for her sassy and outspoken personality, and being a world-class media maven, businesswoman, and author. Mdoda brings with her a wealth of experience in new and traditional media, as well as the business world, having founded the Rose and Oaks Media company, which is responsible for creating the television programme, The Masked Singer.

Together, Mdoda and Moti will provide valuable insights, delve into various aspects of entrepreneurship and how to successfully ‘make it’, with a particular focus on building a personal brand and leveraging it to establish a successful business. “I’m really looking forward to Anele bringing her own fresh and witty perspectives to the table, both as a media personality and entrepreneur,” says Moti. “I’m sure that, between us, we will be able to ignite some sparks within the receptive minds on the webinar. With her significant influence and the dedicated cohort of budding entrepreneurs who faithfully attend my webinars each month, I am confident that our collaboration will draw even more enthusiasm and engagement from our diverse audience. The more people that we can gather around our virtual table, eager to learn and adapt, the happier we are.”

The duo is certain to provide South Africans with a good few laughs, but mostly with some life-changing entrepreneurship advice. For those not yet registered to the MotiMoves programme, simply visit www.zunaid-moti.co.za for more information.