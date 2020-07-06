Are you thinking big?

The Covid-19 pandemic has tipped many of us into a ‘survivor mentality’ – making it difficult to see past the next shock headline or latest development. But if you want to flourish, rather than just survive, you need to see the bigger picture.

This is why PSG is hosting a series of free webinars featuring some of South Africa’s sharpest minds and most passionate voices. Tracy Hirst, Chief Marketing Officer of PSG, says “Looking beyond the moment requires access to independent thinking and expert insights, and we have created the platform to share these insights as widely as possible with everyone.”

The series is hosted by the fiercely intelligent Bruce Whitfield, whose award-winning style of journalism allows him to generate fascinating discussions. Each session is co-hosted by a member of the PSG executive team. The Think Big series provides thought-leadership to help individuals see the bigger picture in crucial areas of concern. “It is our aim to facilitate some of the honest conversations we believe South Africans should be having. The starting point was people’s burning questions and issues currently causing anxiety. We aim to add value by providing access to thought-leadership many people would not ordinarily be able to access,” says Hirst.





Series host Bruce Whitfield says that “It’s not every day you get one-on-one time with some of the most remarkable people in their fields and get to learn more about them, what they do and why they do it. I feel so privileged to be tapping into some of the country’s sharpest minds and look forward to sharing those conversations with you.”





The series kicks off with investigative journalist and author Jacques Pauw, who recently made headlines with his expose, The President’s Keepers. In the first webinar in this series, Pauw delves into many of the hidden aspects of the tobacco industry most of us are not aware of, and explains why the illicit tobacco trade continues to flourish.





PSG has already confirmed the following speakers, and will continue adding more experts and topics to the list. Remember to check in regularly for more thought-leadership from PSG to help you see the bigger picture. #ThinkBigPSG.