Art for Conservation online auction aims at conserving Africa’s endangered species

As we continue in our efforts to conserve Africa’s endangered species, we desperately need added support.

We at the Boucher Legacy have partnered with the KZN Midlands Platform Art Gallery and The Farside Farm in a bold fundraising initiative. The inaugural Art for Conservation online auction will be staged from The Gallery on the Farside Farm at 1pm on Friday 11th March 2022. This global event will feature select artworks from the KwaZulu Natal Midlands leading professional and emergent artists.

To view the catalogue of artworks and be a part of this extraordinary event download the Meerkat Online Auctions app from GOOGLE PLAY or THE APP STORE and follow the prompts. Online bidding will take place 48 hours before the event. Bidders will gain an intimate knowledge of the artists and the driving philosophies behind their art and conservation. Any help makes a vast difference. You can participate through bidding and or promoting the event to individuals and organisations you know, and who will understand the value of protecting our threatened species.