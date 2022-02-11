Bank of China Limited Johannesburg Branch issues it's first Green Bond of USD 300 million

Bank of China Limited, Johannesburg Branch, successfully concluded the issuing of a USD 300 million green bond on February the 9th, 2022, in accordance with Bank of China Limited's overall bond issuance arrangement. This is the first green bond issued in Africa by a Chinese financial firm. It is an important step for Bank of China in improving its green financial product system and promoting sustainable growth.

The issuance duration is three years and a coupon rate of 1.875 percent, marking another milestone in African debt capital markets after the successful issuing of the Renminbi "Rainbow Bond" by the Bank of China in 2017. The debt rating of Bank of China Johannesburg Branch has significantly exceeded the sovereign "ceiling," reflecting international institutions' high confidence in Bank of China's credit. The Bank of China Johannesburg Branch continuously promotes the deepening of South Africa-China and Africa-China economic and trade cooperation, strives to put the concept of "green development" into practice, actively undertakes social responsibilities, and promotes sustainable development. Bank of China has become a pioneer in green financing for Chinese financial institutions in Africa, thanks to the successful issue of the green bond.