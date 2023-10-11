BDSwiss solidifies its stance as an industry leader in 2023

2023 has been a challenging and unpredictable year in the FX industry.

However, amid this uncertainty, there has remained one constant – BDSwiss. The brokerage has continued to rack up accolades, winning numerous awards and achievements this past month. In doing so, BDSwiss has managed to substantially grow its market penetration this year and solidify itself as a true brand leader in the FX space. BDSwiss has always prided itself on its brand recognition. This mentality has seen the brokerage expand its operations and prestige in recent years. Consequently, this has culminated in a period of healthy expansion. 2023 was a particularly noteworthy year for the company, given its exceptional performance relative to its industry peers.

Recognising BDSwiss as a triple award winner In the FX space, securing any type of prestigious honour is a challenging feat in and of itself. Managing to win three such distinguished awards in one month is a different accomplishment altogether. September was indeed a month to remember for BDSwiss, who saw its name called three times at multiple leading FX events. This included winning the following two honours at the UF AWARDS Global 2023.

Best Global Partnership Programme As of 2023, BDSwiss’ Partners Programme has emerged as one of the most competitive in the Forex industry with a fast-growing global community of 17,500 affiliate and IB partners in over 180 countries. Best Forex Research & Education Provider

BDSwiss’ Head of Education & Investment Research Stuart Cowell is responsible for the group’s news, charts, and sentiment work, which have been a game changer for traders. The awards were voted on by industry peers and given out at a ceremony following the iFX EXPO International 2023 in Cyprus on September 21. Best FX Educational Broker

Additionally, BDSwiss won this accolade at the Forex Expo Dubai 2023, presented at the official awards ceremony, less than one week later on September 26. This was due in no small part to BDSwiss’ Chief Market Strategist, Mazen Salhab, who for over 15 years has focused on global markets, macro trends, FX, crypto markets, and much more. The significance of these awards simply cannot be overstated. The retail FX industry has demanded steady expertise, transparency, talent development, and an eye on education for years. BDSwiss has taken this mindset to heart, having emerged as an industry leader by doing things its own way. Its recent honours signify its dedication and efforts in educating and empowering traders. Furthermore, BDSwiss has continued to champion a commitment towards providing a platform where individuals can confidently refine their skills and embark on their FX journey.

One cannot help but appreciate the magnitude of BDSwiss’ September accomplishments, winning perhaps three of the most sought-after awards in 2023. As a trailblazer in the FX space, the brokerage has met this year’s challenges head on and emerged on top and truly in a class of its own. BDSwiss establishes Itself as a household name with sponsorship engagements Any industry leader will attest that success starts with brand recognition – a perspective BDSwiss has fully embraced in 2023. Aside from its string of recent honours this year, the brokerage has been extremely active in the Forex community, helping drive engagement via several strategic sponsorships.

Indeed, the opportunity to sponsor some of the largest FX industry events has always been reserved for a short-list of elite brands. BDSwiss sponsored not one, but two landmark events during this past month alone. The broker was proudly recognised as the official Welcome Party Sponsor at iFX EXPO International 2023 and the prestigious Titanium Sponsor at the Forex Expo Dubai 2023. Both events were seen as a big success for BDSwiss, with the events attracting thousands of attendees, brands, industry leaders, and more from around the world. Both sponsorship opportunities enabled knowledge sharing and collaboration. These helped demonstrate BDSwiss' leadership and importance to the FX space. Moreover, the sponsorships underscored the broker’s networking prowess. Its presence at the events was instrumental in helping establish and promote connections within the industry.

Eye on continued growth in 2024 and beyond Looking back, FX proved to be one of the most dynamic and competitive industries this year. Viewing things through this lens makes BDSwiss’ achievements all the more impressive in 2023 and that the broker is not merely a market participant, but a leader. BDSwiss’ dedication towards excellence is what sets it apart from its industry peers. This includes the broker’s commitment to expansion and its leadership role within the FX and CFD realm. Its lengthy awards resume and noteworthy accomplishments speaks for itself.

The company has built its reputation on the highest service, education, and networking standards. Looking forward, it has already set its sights on 2024. BDSwiss will continue to focus its efforts on growing its business. BDSwiss has succeeded in showcasing itself as a distinguished and dynamic force. This is thanks in no small part to its core understanding that emphasises opportunities for traders. With its recent accomplishments and awards, the broker proudly looks ahead towards 2024 and beyond. About BDSwiss