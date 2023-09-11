The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) regulates brokers for retail online Forex trading in South Africa.

The consequences of trading through an unregulated forex broker can be loss of funds in case the broker is a scam. Choosing a forex broker depends on many things such as your trading strategy, the fees charges, accounts, but the most important is the trust & safety of the broker. In our research of 28 brokers, there are a few good overall forex brokers based on different data points. Read our detailed guide for our comparison categorizes & more.

Risk Disclaimer: You must carry out your own full due diligence before trading via any broker. Check their licenses, products approved under FSCA, ODP license, counter-party, fees & other factors. Also, you must have complete understanding of the products you are trading as derivative instruments involve the use of leverage, which may note be suitable for all traders/investors. List of the best Forex brokers in South Africa

IFX Brokers – ODP licensed broker with local office IC Markets – Forex broker with $0.6 commission cTrader Account The forex brokers that we have compared have FSCA licensed with ‘approved’ status at the time of research for the relevant category, and offer ZAR trading accounts so you can save on currency conversion fees.

Some of these brokers don’t have a ODP license, therefore they can only act as an intermediary. You should verify the license on your own as well. 1. Exness – Best Forex broker in South Africa

Exness ZA Pty Ltd dba Exness in South Africa, is a FSCA regulated forex/CFD broker with whom you can trade: Forex, CFDs on metals, crypto, energies, US & other stocks, & indices (like NASDAQ) using leverage as high as 1:2000 (but you must avoid more than 1:10 leverage). FSP Number: 51024

Products Approved by FSCA: Forex Investment, Derivative Instruments (not a licensed ODP)

Account Base Currencies: ZAR, USD, EUR, GBP and others.

Minimum Deposit: 15 ZAR With $1 or 15 ZAR the Exness Standard Cent account can be opened but other accounts have higher minimum deposits. You should deposit an amount that limits your leverage as per your risk threshold. You can deposit/withdraw through both Local & other methods. Local South African bank deposits & withdrawals in Rand take roughly 24 hours, and you avoid paying currency conversion fees to your broker.

You can deposit instantly through cards but card withdrawals are not allowed. Bank wire & eWallets are also alternative funding methods. Deposit methods: Local South African banks, cards, wire, Crypto & eWallets Withdrawal methods: Local South African banks, eWallets, Crypto & bank wire

Funding cost: Free Exness trading costs comprises spread, commission and swaps but the Standard &Pro Account categories are commission-free. Account dormancy after 6 months comes at a price as an inactivity fee of $5/month applies. Commissions: $3.5 per side

Inactivity fee: $5 per month Spreads can start as low as 0.3 and go even lower when using professional accounts. EUR/USD average spread has typically hovered around 1 pip on standard accounts, and 0 pip on Raw Spread Accounts. If you intend to trade Gold (XAU/USD), average spreads have historically hovered around 20 pips on standard accounts, & 6.3 pips on raw spread accounts.

Best EUR/USD average spread: 0 pips on raw spread account + commissions Best gold average spread: 6.3 pips on raw spread account Help channels are open 24/7 at Exness and can be accessed through various channels, but the most responsive is the Live Chat.

Exness online customer support: live chat, telephone, email, Exness help centre. Exness rating: 4.5/5 Exness has account types suitable for different traders, low spreads, and 24/7 customer service which is good.

However, on their website there is no beginner education, and products offered are limited without ETFs, bonds, futures, etc. Exness Pros & Cons

2. Tickmill – Best Forex Broker for fast withdrawals Tickmill South Africa Pty Ltd is an FSCA authorized forex/CFD broker, with a variety of tradable instruments & a welcome bonus for new clients using USD accounts.

FSP number: 49464

Products approved: Shares, Derivatives, Forex (not licensed as ODP)

Welcome bonus: $30

Tickmill minimum deposit: 1,800 ZAR

Account base currency: ZAR, USD, EUR, GBP To open a Tickmill account, you need a minimum deposit of $100 or 1,800 ZAR which allows you get the Classic and Pro Accounts. You can choose ZAR base currency and avoid paying currency conversion fees. When it gets to funding your account, Tickmill refunds any processor fees up to $100 or its equivalent in ZAR. Tickmill accepts ZAR deposits/withdrawal from South African banks processed in 24 hours. This is useful in avoiding currency conversion fees.

Other deposit& withdrawal methods like cards, Crypto, & wallets; which are processed instantly. Deposit & Withdrawal Cost: Free The Tickmill Classic Account is the only trading account where you don’t pay commissions, but it also has the highest spreads starting from 1.6 pips. Tradable instruments are Forex, equity indices, commodities, bonds, Crypto, and shares.

Tickmill spread will depend on what you are trading, but the Pro Account has the best spread averaging around 0.1 pip for EUR/USD, and 0.09 pips for gold. Best spread is gotten on Tickmill Pro Account- expect EUR/USD to average at 0.1 pip Lowest commission is gotten on Tickmill VIP Account at $1 per side

Tickmill inactivity fee: $0 Tickmill customer support can be reached on weekdays only through telephone, live chat, and email. Tickmill rating: 4.1/5

A diversified array of tradable products including CFDs on bonds is good but Tickmill accounts are more suitable for professionals and not new traders. Tickmill Pros & Cons

3. FxPro – FSCA Regulated Forex broker with ZAR account FxPro Financial Services Limited is an FSCA licensed forex broker that lets you trade markets like Forex, futures, indices, stocks, commodities, & Crypto.

FSP number: 45052.

Products approved: Shares & derivatives (not licensed as ODP)

Account base currencies: ZAR, EUR, USD, GBP, AUD, CHF, JPY, PLN

Minimum deposit: 1,700 ZAR Beginners can open the FxPro Standard Account with at least $100 or ZAR equivalent and this is an entry-level account with zero commissions. To fund your FxPro Account, use South African banks, bank wire, cards, or eWallets. Processing time is fastest for local South African banks whose deposit/withdrawals take one day However, card withdrawals take as long as 1 week and bank wire take 5 days which is lengthy compared to industry standards.

Fastest FxPro deposit & withdrawal method is local South African banks and generally all FxPro funding methods are free of charge. The FxPro Raw+ & Elite Accounts require you pay commissions as well as a tight spread which is tighter than spread you get on standard accounts. Spread can start from as low as 0.2 pips but FxPro spreads don’t start from o pips as compared to some other brokers.

FxPro spreads can float or can be fixed but the fixed spreads are usually higher so you can opt for anyone. The cTrader platform has the lowest spreads but is not as popular as MetaTrader. EUR/USD Average spread: 1.6 (Floating MT4) or 1.95 (Fixed MT4) Gold XAU/USD Average spread: 29.84(Floating)

Commissions: $3.5 per side FxPro inactivity fee: $10/month For customer support, FxPro has no office in South Africa and no local telephone lines to save cost. However help is reachable 24/5 via live chat, international phone numbers, and email. You can request a call back at your convenience which saves cost.

FxPro rating: 4.0/5 FxPro strong points are in its account types which are suitable for starters and pros. Another good area is its platforms such as cTrader which offer very low spreads and you can also opt for fixed or floating spreads on some majors. However, the customer support is lagging as there’s no local office or weekend support. Trading costs are high because of high commissions and no Zero Spread Accounts.

FxPro Pros & Cons 4. HFM - Forex Broker with competive spreads for beginners

HF Markets SA (PTY) Ltd is a forex/CFD broker that operates with the trading name HFM or HF Markets. You can trade Forex, indices, stocks, commodities, government bonds, ETFs, & Crypto Markets with HFM. FSP Number: 46632

Products approved: Derivative Instruments (not a licensed ODP)

Account base currencies: ZAR, USD, EUR, NGN, JPY

HFM minimum deposit: 100 ZAR HFM has a mix of accounts to choose from but the HFM Cent Account is most suitable for starters because you trade in US Cents with zero commission cost and your risk exposure to losses is low. Deposits via South African banks is accepted and takes about 10 minutes while withdrawals via South African banks can take up to 3 working days which is long.

Deposit/withdrawal Methods: ZAR bank transfer, Skrill, Crypto, cards, and wire transfer. Deposit/withdrawal cost: Free The HFM Zero Account is the only one requiring you to pay commissions. Other accounts have commission incorporated into the spread.

Spreads are competitive and on the average expect EUR/USD at 1.2 pips and Gold XAU/USD at $0.28 per unit. Commission: $3 per side Inactivity fee: $5/month

HFM customer service is available 24/5 via live chat, Telephone, email but response time is slow. HFM rating: 3.9/5 HFM Accounts are suitable for starters with a Cent Account that lets you risk small capital. Most HFM Account don’t levy you commissions so beginners will find this a plus. However customer service is not excellent and processing time for withdrawals is high.

HFM Pros and Cons Our criteria for selection of Forex Brokers in South Africa

Regulation: Brokers must be FSCA regulated as this provides local protection to South African traders as their trading accounts are registered under South African law. Any despute would also be handled according to the local laws. ZAR Base Currency Account(s): We selected the brokers who offer ZAR accounts because they reduce trading cost as you don’t pay currency conversion fees which impacts your P&L directly. Fees (spreads, commissions, other charges): We looked at the overall trading cost including Spreads, Commissions, etc. We also looked at accounts offered such as Raw Spread or Zero Spread Accounts which help you save on spread payment.

Deposit/Withdrawal Methods: We considered brokers who support local deposit and withdrawal in ZAR (like EFT, Ozow etc.) currency because it also helps save on currency conversion costs. Customer Support (channels & responsiveness): We considered the avenues available for help/conflict resolution. We also looked at how responsive these channels are and their availability during weekends. South African Forex Brokers - FAQs

What is a forex broker? A Forex broker is a financial service firm/provider, that offers you access to trading platforms and accounts to buy and sell foreign currencies as a derivative instrument. Which forex brokers are FSCA licensed?

There are multiple brokers that have been licensed by the FSCA. But traders must verify the license status, product approved. Also, check if the broker have been approved as an ODP or not. Who is the best forex broker in South Africa? There are a few forex brokers with fair trading conditions. Exness is a somewhat good broker as they have a low spreads from 0.5 pips for majors, ZAR deposits & withdrawals.