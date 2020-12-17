BEYOND 2020: Steering South Africa’s Entrepreneurs and SMMEs into the new era

Finfind, South Africa's leading online access portal to finance solutions for SMMEs, reported a study that showed 42% of small businesses closed during the SA lockdown – a figure far beyond what was anticipated. It’s no secret that our country’s entrepreneurs and small business owners have been the hardest hit by the economic impact of the Covid-19 lockdown, yet support has been limited for this sector of the industry. Small businesses have a vital role to play in jump-starting the country’s economic growth and curbing the devastating economic effects of Covid-19, but this sector will need support from the financial and private sectors, big business and government to survive the worst of the crisis. This is the job of Finfind - to facilitate cohesive partnerships between big businesses and SMMEs, to keep this vital sector of the economy alive. They can’t do this alone though - the call is just too great. While entrepreneurs and small businesses desperately need a financial injection, most agree that, what may well have made the difference between sinking and swimming is the guidance of an experienced business mentor to steer them through the unchartered murky waters, foreign to most. This is where brands like Gordon’s Gin, part of Distell, one of South Africa’s leading producers and marketers of spirits, fine wines, ciders and ready-to-drinks (RTDs) have stepped in to offer financial support and mentorship to local entrepreneurs.

The ‘#BeALegend with Gordon’s Gin’ campaign was launched in June this year to support the entertainment industry at a time when the lockdown had forced it to a grinding halt. Building on the launch campaign, the team has taken this campaign a step further to create the ‘#BeALegend with Gordon’s Gin’ challenge to support the country’s courageous entrepreneurs - across industries - who haven’t given up on building their legacies. Those who not only contribute to the South African economy, but also create work for others

Apart from a monetary contribution to help in building their legacy, Gordon’s Gin has partnered with four legendary South Africans to provide guidance and mentorship to those who enter and win the Gordon’s #BeALegend Challenge – each of them a highly successful entrepreneur in their own right.

DJ Dimplez is the creator of national hip-hop experience - Pop Bottles, and is one of Mzansi’s top Hip Hop DJs; legendary South African DJ, television presenter and businesswoman Lamiez Holworthy has been flying the flag for women in one of the toughest industries for over a decade; while founder of GalXBoy Clothing Thatiso Dube is a smart savvy businessman who has overcome the odds to succeed in the fashion world.

DJ, television presenter and businesswoman Lamiez Holworthy.

The fourth legendary mentor is none other than internationally renowned footballer-turned-fashion-magnate Morgan Gould.

Footballer-turned-fashion-magnate Morgan Gould.

We asked Gordon’s Gin Brand Manager, Kayla Hendricks to explain the impetus behind the campaign. “Despite the radical nature of the year that’s passed, we’ve felt the loyal support of people from diverse walks of life through it all, many of whom are young entrepreneurs and small business owners. It’s no secret that many of these aspiring and established business owners have had to delay their ambitions and find ways to keep their ships sailing in the face of enormous adversity over the past nine months.’’

‘’We understand the difference a supportive nudge can make to someone who may feel like they’re fighting the good fight alone. This is our fight, together, and this is the impetus behind the #BeALegend campaign, now extending into mentorship opportunities by hand-selected SA living Legends,’’ she adds.

To enter the Gordon’s #BeALegend Challenge, entrepreneurs and aspiring small business owners need to follow @GordonsGinSA on Instagram or Twitter and share how they are building their legacy. To find out more or to follow the campaign, tune in to Metro FM until 20 December or follow the hashtag #BeALegend.

The Gordon’s Gin team encourages all South Africans to buy only what they need and to consume alcohol responsibly this season, wherever they may be. Alcohol not for sale to persons under the age of 18 years.