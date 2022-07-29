Businesses can now access essential software tools via the FNB App

FNB Connect through its Service Provider Value added Services business has extended its software vouchers to more business clients. This includes Microsoft 365 Business Standard, predominantly used by businesses, as well as market leading antivirus software such as McAfee, Kaspersky, and Norton, all available through the FNB App.

Story continues below Advertisement

Moreover, given the increased cost of doing businesses, clients can conveniently use their eBucks to purchase the software vouchers at a discounted rate. Bradwin Roper, CEO FNB Connect says “With the success of the software vouchers on our platform to our retail clients launched in November 2021, to date just short of 100 000 software vouchers have been purchased and we are now extending these software vouchers to our commercial clients.” Businesses can also purchase and send software vouchers to other parties via the FNB app. All purchased software vouchers are stored within the app and can be redeemed at their convenience.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Many businesses have become accustomed to using Microsoft 365 for its numerous benefits including, improving efficiency amongst employees, easy licensing, larger mailbox storage as well as cloud services to securely store and access their data on the go. Furthermore, with more businesses adopting a hybrid working model as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, working remotely through software such as Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams, has become a norm,” says Andiswa Bata, co-head of SME at FNB. “The software vouchers will provide value and added convenience to our clients, enabling them to access a wide range of services on a single, trusted digital platform. Furthermore, we are working hard to bring in more partners who can help us to diversify our vouchers and coupon solutions by introducing more relevant solutions needed by our customers,” adds Roper. “As more small businesses migrate to digital channels, having the best antivirus programs to remain protected against malware and other cyber threats, has never been more important. As result, we have made the best anti-virus software in the market available to our business clients,” concludes Bata.