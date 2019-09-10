Located 5 minutes away from the Durban CBD, City View Shopping Centre, Greyville, previously known as Game City, offers a panoramic 360° view of Durban and surrounding areas from the roof of the mall hence, the name ‘City View Shopping Centre’



The 35-year-old shopping centre has undergone a dramatic revamp and now boasts stunning modern finishes and an improved shopping experience with 62 retail shops, 6 medical tenants, a banking mall with 7 ATMs, Nedbank, Capitec & Ithala Bank branches. This community centre is conveniently located on bus and taxi routes.





With anchor tenants Game and Shoprite, and some of South Africa’s most loved retailers, including Clicks, Truworths, Ackermans, PEP, Markham, Mr Price, Cell C, Vodacom, MTN, Telkom, Coricraft, Bradlows and Essops Home, City View Shopping Centre offers their 400 000 monthly visitors 18 000m² of prime shopping experiences.





After a few hours of serious shopping visitors can enjoy a wide choice of delicious food offerings from a Halaal Wimpy, Debonairs, Galito’s, Just Pies & Sausage Saloon, KFC, Cafe Limone or Shawarma Palace.





There is free parking on ground level & rooftop with disabled parking & wheelchair accessibility. Traff catwash and “Mom and Child” parking are both conveniently located on the rooftop parking area.





September is spring and this month City View will be hosting a Spring home and furniture expo from the 2nd to the 15th of September. Keep an eye on their Facebook page to see what’s happening.





Trading Hours:

Mon-Fri (09:00- 17 :00); Sat (08:30- 15:00) Sun & Public Holidays (10:00- 15:00)

For more information; contact Centre Management on 031 309 6737 or



