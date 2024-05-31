Cultivating success: three decades of agricultural innovation with the Agricultural Research Council

Established in 1992, the Agricultural Research Council’s (ARC) 11 campuses are largely a continuation of those that were previously originated and developed by the then-Department of Agriculture. By placing agricultural research in South Africa on an independent trajectory, greater scope was provided than would have been possible within the public service.

The ARC has, in the thirty years of the country’s democracy, fulfilled its contribution to food security and responsibilities in the agricultural sector in an extraordinary way - as seen from the highlights of each campus. Over the next few weeks, it will be embarking on a series that tells the story of how the ARC has committed to agricultural excellence for the betterment of the South African population over three decades. Up until September 30, keep an eye out for the ARC’s remarkable tales of achievement, dedication and love for agriculture - across its various social media channels and on the ARC website.