Do you know how recruitment in the EPWP should be undertaken?

The Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) is one of Government’s medium to long term strategies to reduce unemployment and alleviate poverty through the creation of work opportunities using labour-intensive methods. Guiding documents in the EPWP

The EPWP is implemented in four sectors namely; Infrastructure, Social, Environment & Culture and Non State. All spheres of government (national, provincial and local) and State-Owned Entities are expected to implement the programme. Employment of EPWP participants is managed using the following documents: a) Code of Good Practice, Notice No. 129

b) Ministerial determination 4: Expanded Public Works Programmes, notice no. 347 Key guiding standards for recruitment and eligibility for participation in the EPWP: a) Fairness - the process shall not be manipulated for gain; neither shall there be any form of discrimination on the basis of race, tribe, place of birth, ethnic or social origin, language, social status, religious belief, political affiliation, opinion, custom, culture, gender, marital status, pregnancy or disability (as per Section 2 of the Constitution of RSA, 1996).

The community must be mobilised before the initiation of an EPWP project. Communities have to identify assets and services to be delivered. It also has to identify participants to participate in the project. b) Transparency - all recruitment processes should be undertaken in an open manner, that is understood by all stakeholders. Should persons outside the target community be appointed, there must be evidence that such skills were not available from the target community at the time of recruitment. In order for a person to be eligible for participation, they should: