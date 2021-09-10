Do you want to be a Momentum Financial Adviser?

Are you considering a career in financial planning? You can make a positive difference in people's lives by guiding them to financial security and impacting their future with advice on how to manage their money throughout their lifetime. In our strive to become the most competitive, accountable, and professional in-house financial planning advice business in South Africa, Momentum Financial Planning (MFP) is looking at establishing an expansive and high-performing community of professional financial advisers to sustainably build MFP towards a prosperous and rewarding future.

What we offer you If you have an entrepreneurial spirit, we have a cutting-edge opportunity for you. Join Momentum directly as a Momentum financial adviser, give advice under our licence, market our innovative products and have access to support from a network of professionals who can assist with all your business requirements. Our interactive online tools are designed to support you when providing quality financial advice to clients. Your job satisfaction lies in knowing that your sound financial advice is helping your clients achieve their hopes and dreams. Our product offering

Our purpose is to help fulfill your clients' lifelong financial needs with relevant and unique solutions to suit their pockets and their individual circumstances. Our innovative products cover a broad spectrum of risk, insurance, savings and investment and healthcare solutions. “We take care of the complicated business processes so that you can focus your time and energy on building sound client relationships.” We provide