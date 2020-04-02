Earn commission by reselling cloud mining packages online

FHM (Pty) LTD, a South African blockchain company, has announced a reseller opportunity for SAFCOIN. In selling discounted cloud mining packages to the public, resellers can earn additional passive income, while new miners can start earning guaranteed rewards.





Launched on the SAFCOIN cryptocurrency blockchain in 2019, the Cloud Mining Pools offered by the SAFCOIN mining farm give all South Africans an opportunity to join the cryptocurrency mining revolution – no experience, equipment, or expensive electricity set-ups needed.





Stay and work from home





A new block is created on the SAFCOIN blockchain every two-and-a-half minutes. When this happens, miners are guaranteed rewards in the form of SAFCOIN cryptocurrency.





“We have been overwhelmed by requests from individuals and entrepreneurs to consider a reseller offering that lets members earn a second income on their cloud mining packages,” says FHM and SAFCOIN CEO, Neil Ferreira. “We have responded to this market demand and are now offering the public an opportunity to sell mining packages at a 10% discount to their networks.”





In return, you will earn 20% cash commission on the total discounted pool price, which works out to between R630 and R5,220 in commission per sale. This is instantly available to withdraw into any South African bank account.





How it works





SAFCOIN, an exclusive South African cryptocurrency, was launched in December 2018. To protect it against a 51% attack , the decentralised SAFCOIN mining farm also launched, offering cloud mining pool packages to individual miners, who earn SAFCOIN rewards each time a block is created. Pay-outs are made every month into miners’ SAFCOIN wallets.





Each month, around 172,000 coins are mined on the SAFCOIN mining farm. Seventy percent of these are distributed to cloud pool investors. Only five million coins will be mined over the next five years.





Now, you can register as reseller – for free – and earn commission selling mining pool packages to their networks using their unique reseller code and URL. They also get marketing material and technical support to help them scale their online business. Commission on sales is paid instantly and can be transferred to any South African bank account.





Buyers who use a reseller code when purchasing a mining package will qualify for a 10% discount on the total package amount.



