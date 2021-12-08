eBucks scoops two awards at the South African Loyalty Awards for the 3rd year running

FNB’s eBucks Rewards programme has been awarded the Best Programme of the Year 2021 (financial services) and the Most Innovative Use of Technology award, for the 3rd year running at the South African Loyalty Awards ceremony held virtually. The South African Loyalty Awards, introduced by Truth, a leading loyalty and CRM consultancy in South Africa, recognises leading rewards and loyalty programmes in the country, with the goal of becoming the premier platform for excellence in the loyalty industry.

“We are extremely humbled to receive the Best Programme of the Year (financial services) award and the Most Innovative Use of Technology for Loyalty award for the third year running. We would like to thank our customers and eBucks partners in growing this program for the past 21 years. It also encourages us to continue adding even more value for our members, especially during these tough economic times,” says Johan Moolman, eBucks Rewards CEO. eBucks Rewards promotes good banking behaviour across FNB’s respective customer segments using the FNB/RMB banking app. According to FNB, the bank has paid out over R15 billion in rewards since inception in 2000, with over R3 billion paid out in the last 2 years alone. “We are especially excited about prospects for 2022. We have been working closely with a number of South African start-ups as well as international partners to bring some exciting world 1’st offerings to our customers. It is a privilege to work with such incredible talent and innovative partners, and we can’t wait to give our members even more value” said Moolman