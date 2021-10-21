Empowering a nation: Brand South Africa promotes free online toolkit to market the country

As part of the effort to keep building on this reputation, the organisation has made available its Corporate Identity (CI) Toolkit to assist domestic and international stakeholders in business, government and civil society to align themselves with the nations brand elements.

Brand South Africa, the official custodian of the country’s brand has built and maintained a strong brand reputation for the country, both domestically and internationally, which has since inception, contributed to South Africa’s competitiveness on a global stage.

The free online resources are available as a public service to ensure a consistent and distinctive image for the South African brand and include the country logo, guidelines for marketing, event branding and as well as all additional information, facts, videos as well as over 3 000 high-quality images.

“As a nation that celebrates knowledge and empowerment, it is up to each and every one of us to own how the country is perceived and experienced both locally, regionally and internationally,” says Brand South Africa Acting CEO, Sithembile Ntombela.

“So for this reason, we have this collection of professional resources available to ensure and encourage all South Africans to use them when and where they can.”