Exness donates $50,000 to aid Covid-19 third wave initiatives in South Africa

This year, in honour of the holy month of Ramadan, international multi-asset broker Exness held an exclusive trading campaign, where the theme was for traders to raise money for charity through their trading activities. For each trade, Exness gave back a token of appreciation to its clients which also translated to funds being raised for a charitable cause. Over 20,000 participants took part in the charitable campaign, proceeds from which were used to aid Covid-19 initiatives worldwide. In South Africa, Exness joined forces once more with the Gift of the Givers Foundation.

The Gift of the Givers Foundation is the largest disaster response, non-governmental organisation of African origin on the African continent. It works to unite people, to make a real and telling difference, to create a transparent, honest, and ethical culture, and to help its people and their families. Exness’ $50,000 donation included additional bed space in both public and private hospitals, ongoing supply of oxygen concentrators, as well as continuing distribution of High Flow Nasal Oxygen machines and oxygen delivery devices to public hospitals. The donation was also used to provide goodie bags, tea and coffee, to healthcare workers, whose mental health is paramount and has truly taken a hit during the pandemic. Extensive distribution of disposable and reusable masks predominantly at schools was also included in the company’s donation.