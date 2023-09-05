FBS kicks off its global roadshow, supporting expert dialogues at Traders Fair South Africa

FBS, a leading global broker with a wide range of instruments and favourable conditions, joins the innovative Traders Fair South Africa in Johannesburg on September 16, 2023. This expo will be the first destination of the FBS Global Roadshow. At the Traders Fair South Africa, FBS will engage with local trading communities, initiate expert dialogues, and share its vision of the future of financial markets. The FBS Global Roadshow is a testament to the company’s commitment to supporting trading communities and providing its clients around the world with the swiftest access to financial markets.

FBS is proud to support Traders Fair South Africa 2023 as a Grand Sponsor and collaborate on a series of educational and networking events, tailored to the needs of South African traders. As part of the expo, FBS will provide valuable insights into the latest financial industry trends and share its many-year experience in CFD-trading-driven and exhaustive market analytics. One of the event’s major highlights will be the workshop by Ekaterina Gorbatenko, lead financial market analyst at FBS. The half-hour workshop titled “How to Improve Clients’ Reliability Through Education: The Case of FBS” will shed light on the crucial role of education in enhancing client reliability. Ekaterina will particularly address the evolution of FBS’s analytical social media channels and the brand’s financial literacy initiatives.