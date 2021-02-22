Financial Textbooks for South African students

Online store Loot.co.za has a large selection of 2021 varsity textbooks just a click away. Take a look at a few of our Financial textbooks. The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA) is the foremost accountancy body in South Africa and one of the leading Institutes in the world. SAICA Student Handbook 2020/2021: Volume 1 consists of the Annotated IFRS® Standards in five parts (A1, A2, B, C1 and C2) and includes the Conceptual Framework for Financial Reporting. ONLY R949 For over thirty years, Colin Drury has been at the forefront of helping students learn the key concepts and processes in management and cost accounting through his textbooks. Now in its tenth edition, Management and Cost Accounting has been the leading textbook in the field for three decades, and continues to blend theory and practice in language that is clear and accessible.

Managerial Finance is suitable as the main study reference for Financial Management courses, or the financial management-part of Management Accounting courses, ranging from second-year undergraduate courses (registered at NQF6, level six of the National Qualifications Framework) up to and including postgraduate courses (at NQF8).

The objective of the authors and publishers of Silke: SA Income Tax is to provide a book that simplifies the understanding and application of tax legislation in a South African context for both students and general practitioners. This 2021 edition includes Covid-19 Tax Relief Measures.

Now in its 9th edition, Financial Management is the leading text on the theory and application of corporate finance in southern Africa. Set against the backdrop of recent developments in financial markets, instruments and financial theory, the text refers to real-world applications and financial decisions by South African companies.

Now in its 21st edition, Descriptive Accounting - IFRS the focus of this book is to set out the basic principles and conceptual issues of the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for students who are studying Financial Accounting.

