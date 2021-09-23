Five reasons to get excited about next-gen HCI

The uptake of hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) over the last decade has been strong, for good reasons: the technology is simple to manage and makes it easier to administer virtual desktops, apps and data. Businesses enjoy being able to scale infrastructure performance and storage capacity easily, by just slotting in a new node.

What is HCI? HCI combines multiple resources—storage, compute, virtualisation and sometimes networking as well—in a single box. These flexible building blocks replace legacy infrastructure consisting of separate servers, networks and storage arrays. However, while HCI is suited to virtual desktops and lower-tier, less critical workloads, behind its breakthrough ease-of-use lie architectural limitations that can’t support business-critical apps and mixed workloads without adding risk. It forces a trade-off between performance and simplicity, leading to system lags and even crashes. Businesses find themselves balancing performance, availability and cost on a tightrope of uncertainty.

There is a need for a new solution that delivers the HCI experience of unified management and VM-centric operations with higher availability, faster performance and flexible scaling. The good news is that HPE HCI 2.0 is that solution. It’s more powerful, more cost effective and fixes bad performance. It’s HCI without boundaries. What’s the excitement about? HCI 2.0 from HPE is an intelligent platform that disaggregates compute and storage and integrates hyperconverged control for simple management on a flexible architecture. Powered with HPE InfoSight, it gives enterprises ultimate simplicity for their virtualised environments with fast app performance, always-on data resilience and resource efficiency.

1. No more trade-offs HPE HCI 2.0 scales compute and storage independently, so no resources are wasted. You don’t have to buy both when you only need one but, more importantly, you can scale your needs to ensure that your system never buckles under pressure and business continuity is ensured. 2. Intelligently simple

HCI 2.0 removes complexity in IT operations and provides greater stability. Predictive support automation and problem prevention mean no more time-wasting on mundane, routine tasks and firefighting. Problem-solving is left to InfoSight’s predictive analytics and expert support services. It’s simple to deploy: Configuration is automated, completed in 15 minutes¹, not hours or days and VM-centric data services and resource management make it simple to manage. 3. Absolutely resilient

HPE HCI 2.0 offers 99.9999% storage availability², and there is no single point of failure. It has the ability to tolerate three simultaneous drive failures whilst enabling faster and more frequent backups with application-consistent snapshots and advanced replication. 4. Improves total cost of ownership Time and skills can be used more efficiently with automated processes and predictive problem solving. HPE HCI 2.0 also drives better total cost of ownership with no overprovisioning thanks to independent scaling of storage and compute resources, and to industry-leading data efficiency.

5. Built-in intelligence HCI 2.0 is intelligent and monitors your infrastructure. By leveraging AI, it predictively and proactively fixes issues before they become problems. Using HPE InfoSight’s artificial intelligence capabilities, it optimises everything, all using a single-pane-of-glass management. You’ll get a transformed support experience too