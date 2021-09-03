FNB is the most valuable brand in South Africa

FNB has maintained its position as the Most Valuable Brand in South Africa for a second consecutive year in the BrandZ Top30 Most Valuable Brands by Kantar, with a Brand Value of $2.7 billion. In the independent brand valuation, the report mentioned that the country’s consumers rated FNB very highly on all brand equity metrics and is positioned as a particularly ‘Meaningfully Different’ brand. Between 2020 and 2021, FNB was also endorsed by consumers as having ‘great advertising’ and the bank’s marketing initiatives were cited as being relevant and memorable. FNB also scored high on measures of Brand Exposure in the Banking category, with the recently launched #TheChangeables campaign receiving a noteworthy mention in the report.

Jacques Celliers, FNB Chief Executive says “This is a monumental recognition for our customers and employees who are partners on our journey to build the best platform business in the world. This accolade comes at a time when the world is going through a pandemic that is characterised as a once-in-a-100-years event, as such it affirms our agility and resilience as a business. As South Africa begins to regain economic growth momentum, we’re energised more than ever to help our Retail and Commercial customers to actively participate in economic activity.” As a purpose-led brand FNB continues to push and redefine boundaries on what help means to customers and society. “We play a pivotal role in our customers’ lives by empowering them through relevant and meaningful contextual solutions. Help is therefore central to everything we do, and this accolade has cemented our position as the most valuable brand in society. We are equally grateful to be voted the Most Valuable Brand in the country, following our 2020 nomination as the most valuable banking brand - to win this across industry and category is particularly humbling,” says FNB Chief Marketing Officer, Faye Mfikwe.